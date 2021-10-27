Flamengo vs Athletico: know where to watch the Copa do Brasil match LIVE and ONLINE

Flamengo and Athletico face off this Wednesday (27), at Maracanã, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). All the details at Bolavip Brazil.

For the return match of the semifinals of the Brazil’s Cup, Flamengo and athletic measure forces this Wednesday (27), at Maracanã, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). It’s worth a spot in the decision of the national knockout competition. It is possible to watch the duel live on TV Globo (except MG and CE), on SporTV and on Premiere.

In the first leg, held a week ago at Arena da Baixada, the teams tied for 2-2. Pedro Henrique and Renato Kayzer scored for Hurricane, while Fla’s goals were scored by Thiago Maia and Pedro. With this, any draw takes the decision to penalties.

To qualify in normal time, both teams must necessarily win, regardless of the score. Last weekend, both had bad results for the Brazilian Championship. While Flamengo lost 3-1 to Fluminense, Athletico suffered a 3-0 against Fortaleza, at Castelão.

The Lion of Pici is one of the possible opponents of one of the red and black in the decision, although it is very difficult, almost impossible. That’s because Atlético-MG won the first leg at Mineirão 4-0, building an enormous advantage for the return. The final two games will only be in December.

Flamengo x Athletico: how and where to watch LIVE on TV

Flamengo and Athletico face off this Wednesday (27), at Maracanã, at 9:30 pm (Brasilia time). You will be able to follow the duel live on TV Globo (except MG and CE), on SporTV and on Premiere.