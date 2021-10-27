Flamengo x Athletico: probable teams, embezzlement and where to watch

This Wednesday, Flamengo and Athletic-PR face off at Maracanã, at 9:30 pm, for the return game of the Copa do Brasil semifinal. As the first match ended 2-2 – and there is no goal scored away -, a new draw takes the duel to penalties.

> Remember Flamengo players champions in the final of the Copa do Brasil 2013

On Flamengo’s side, coach Renato Gaúcho will not be able to count on Arrascaeta, David Luiz and Pedro. The midfielder has already started activities with the ball on the field, but remains outside. The defender, in turn, is not registered in the competition. The attacker had to go through a arthroscopy to repair the medial meniscus lesion of the right knee.

The good news is up to Bruno Henrique and Gabigol. The duo trained normally last Monday and, thus, is available to coach Renato Gaúcho for the game.

On the side of Athletico-PR, coach Alberto Valentim will have the return of Christian, who served an automatic suspension in the first leg. However, Bissoli and Pedrinho have already defended other clubs in the competition – Cruzeiro and Vitória, respectively. Therefore, they will be left out.

DATASHEET

FLAMENGO x ATHLETICO-PR

Date and time: 10/27/2021, at 9:30 pm

Stadium: Maracanã, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/GO)

assistants: Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa/GO) and Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa/GO)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

where to watch: TV Globo, SportTV and real time from THROW!

> See the Brazil Cup table

LIKELY TEAM

FLAMEGO (Technician: Renato Gaucho)

Diego Alves; Isla, Rodrigo Caio, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Willian Arão, Thiago Maia (Diego), Andreas Pereira and Everton Ribeiro; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol.

Suspended:-

Suspended:-

Outside: Arrascaeta and Pedro (recovering from injury) and David Luiz (not registered).

ATHLETICO-PR (Technician: Alberto Valentim)

Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nicolás Hernández; Marcinho, Erick, Léo Cittadini and Abner; Terans, Nikão and Renato Kayzer.

suspended:

Suspended: Thiago Heleno.

Outside: Pedrinho and Bissoli (defended other teams in the competition), Nicolas, Lucas Halter and Matheus Babi (injured), Richard (should terminate with the club).