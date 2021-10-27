Flexibility in the use of masks in RJ is approved by Alerj | Rio de Janeiro

Deputies of the Legislative Assembly of Rio de Janeiro (Alerj) approved this Tuesday (26) in the afternoon the bill that authorizes the Rio de Janeiro government and the city halls of the state to make the use of masks, a protection item against Covid, more flexible. The proposal is now sent to Governor Cláudio Castro, who can sanction or veto the text within 15 days.

The basic text approved in a symbolic vote is by the president of the House, state deputy André Ceciliano (PT), and changes a law from June last year that defined the mandatory use of masks during the pandemic. At the time, the penalties for violating the rule were also established.

During the session, deputies against Ceciliano’s text tried to include a highlight in the bill stipulating that the flexibilization could only occur after 80% of the population’s vaccination coverage. Trying to change the proposal was rejected by 48 votes to 13.

The president of Alerj defended the project saying that the initiative is in favor of science.

“We are respecting science. It’s about time. Let’s keep on keeping [o uso de máscaras] indoors – and always listening to the State Department of Health. I said and I repeat: we still believe in science. The policy, in this case, will not intervene,” said Ceciliano.

But some lawmakers rejected the president and the proposal, as was the case with deputy Rubens Bomtempo (PSB), who is a doctor. In his assessment, the amendment establishing a kind of 80% “floor” for relaxation measures was “timely”. This is because, according to Bomtempo, the index is endorsed by medical societies in Brazil.

“What scares me is that the governor created a scientific committee to accompany Covid, with people of notorious knowledge to make this discussion. And I looked for the minutes of this committee (…). I didn’t even find a published minute. How, now, are we going to transfer this responsibility to the state government? Until proven otherwise, this committee has never met,” said Bomtempo.

The deputy added that, at the current moment of the pandemic, “there are still some scientific uncertainties about the behavior of the virus”.

Government leader in the House, deputy Márcio Pacheco (PSC) said that Alerj, above all, “respects science”. According to him, when the pandemic was at a more critical moment, lawmakers discussed the importance of masks.

“Those who defend science have to believe in science. All parameters in the amendment were forwarded by science,” stated Pacheco.

Target of 65% Rio vaccinated is reached

Rio arrived on Monday night (25) to the mark of 65% of the population fully vaccinated against Covid. In theory, it means that the municipality has reached the percentage defined by the city hall itself, which allows for the abolition of the use of masks in open and uncrowded places.

Even so, the state law of June maintained the mandatory use of the protection item in RJ. Legally, according to the Municipal Health Department, “the most restrictive measure is always valid”.

Last Thursday (21), during a meeting with businessmen, Mayor Eduardo Paes (PSD) said that he hopes to abolish masks anywhere around November 15th.

“We follow science. In our scientific committee, we have two ex-ministers of Health, I have members of various institutions, such as Fiocruz. If it had depended on certain sectors, the beach would have closed. The whole world established the opening from vaccination. We have objective criteria,” said Paes.

The strictest rule applies

As informed by SMS, in case of divergence between municipal and state laws, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) defined that, in order to contain Covid’s advance, the more restrictive rule applies. This is also endorsed by SES, as stated by the secretary of the folder, Alexandre Chieppe.

“The big issue in relation to the municipal decree is that today there is a state law that prevents the use of masks from being more flexible. So, as long as the law is in force or not modified, it is not possible to modify this through a decree”, said Chippe.

The release of the use of masks is another step in the plan to make measures more flexible in Rio.

On the 14th, the city stopped demanding, for test events, the carrying out of tests for those who have already completed the vaccination schedule against Covid.

Before, the person had to prove to be up to date with the vaccination and still present a negative test for the coronavirus performed in the last 48 hours.