Florida wants to offer money for anti-vaccine cops to work in the state

posted on 10/26/2021 4:20 PM / updated on 10/26/2021 4:52 PM



In yet another measure that weakens the fight against covid-19, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to reward unvaccinated officers for working in the state – (credit: Black Enterprise/Reproduction)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis surprised by announcing last Sunday (October 24) that he plans a program to recruit out-of-state police officers who have refused to take the covid-19 vaccine. Those who agree to move to the peninsula will receive, in addition to their salaries, a bonus of US$5,000 — about R$27,800.

For the politician, the idea is to attract workers who were “wrongly” harmed by the decision of more than 20 governors to suspend the salaries of police officers and firefighters who rejected the immunizing agent.

“Police New York, Minneapolis, Seattle: We’re 100% excited to say that if you’re not being treated well, we’ll treat you better here. You can fill in our blanks and we’ll reward you for it,” he declared during an interview with the program Sunday Morning Futures, from the conservative Fox News broadcaster.

The bill will be introduced at the next special session of the Florida Legislature. At the same meeting, the anti-vaccination governor hopes that legislation will be passed that prohibits private companies from imposing mandatory vaccination on employees.

“No one should lose their job because of these injections. It’s a choice, but we want to make sure we’re protecting their jobs and their livelihoods,” Ron said.

The governor said the session to address the issues would be in November, but after the program was announced, Florida House Speaker Chris Sprowls informed lawmakers, through a memorandum, that there is still no set date for the meeting.

Mandates to make the vaccine mandatory for public officials have faced great resistance in various parts of the country. Several US police unions are still mobilizing against order today. In Chicago, nearly 13,000 police officers refused to be vaccinated, while in Massachusetts 150 resigned.

In Seattle, six police officers and 11 firefighters were fired after the state’s mandate was issued on Oct. 18. Another 93 police officers and 66 firefighters are with lawsuits to be released from taking the immunizing agent.

Florida Governor Has History of Denial



This was not the first step taken by Ron DeSantis to weaken the covid-19 vaccination and combat movement. On September 16, Florida announced a $5,000 fine for businesses, schools and government agencies that require a vaccine passport to allow entry. Punishment is done for each case registered at the site.

Ron was also opposed to the lockdown and closing of schools and businesses during the most critical period of the pandemic. The restrictions occurred in Florida only by force of the Legislature. However, in May, ahead of most other governors, Ron ended all security measures against covid-19 in the state.

Florida is one of five southern states in the United States identified as a hotbed of new covid-19 case and death crisis. Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi are the other hotspots.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, the problem is not a lack of vaccine, but the resistance of residents to take the immunizing agent. Over the past seven days, Florida has recorded an average of 113 deaths and 1,863 cases a day.