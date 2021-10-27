Flu peak may arrive earlier in Portugal

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warned this Tuesday to the possibility that the next flu season will be particularly severe for the elderly, following the early detection of some cases, and called for vaccination.

For its part, the National Institute of Health Dr. Ricardo Jorge (INSA) confirmed to the newspaper the “Inevitável” that they exist. signs that the flu is starting sooner. “In Portugal, Since the summer we have detected an increase in respiratory infections, in particular associated with the respiratory syncytial virus, mainly in children under 5 years of age. We are currently observing, in addition to the respiratory syncytial virus, a sporadic circulation of the flu virus, which is a warns of the possibility of an earlier flu epidemic than in previous years”, says the institute.

In addition to the early identification of cases, the main variant detected among cases registered in the last month is influenza A, which, according to ECDC, disproportionately affects the elderly and is associated with a lower vaccine efficacy. The pulmonologist and consultant of the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) for the flu, Filipe Froes, explained to the same newspaper that the influenza A virus subtype has already circulated in other winters, but he stressed that the virus has characteristics that make it aggressive for the elderly.

According to ECDC, at last year there was a significant drop, over 99%, in the number of cases of influenza virus infection in the European Union, potentially as a result of the rules and care imposed by the covid-19 pandemic.

“Following our experience with the covid-19 pandemic, we now have more evidence that non-pharmaceutical interventions such as social distancing and hygiene measures can effectively limit the spread of the virus“, points out the same expert.

ECDC calls for the maintenance of many of these cares, highlighting the importance of vaccination against SARS-CoV-2 and influenza which, according to Pasi Penttinen, “also offer good protection against serious illness.” “Those who work in homes or in a healthcare environment should ensure they are vaccinated before the winter months,” he reiterates.

In Portugal, the flu vaccination process started at the end of September for residents, users and professionals of social response establishments, patients and professionals of the integrated continuous care network, professionals from the National Health Service (SNS) and pregnant women .

However, it has been extended to people over 65 who are also, since 11 October, being called to receive the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19, as are users of homes and long-term care units.