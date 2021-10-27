Fluminense: Fluminense highlight highlights the importance of the game against Santos

Young midfielder André commented on the need to beat the São Paulo team to stay alive in the fight for a spot in Libertadores

O Fluminense will take the field this Wednesday (26) to play a match delayed for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship. The duel will be against the saints, in Vila Belmiro, at 7 pm, Brasília time. If it wins, the Tricolor das Laranjeiras enters the G-6 and remains firmly in the fight for a spot in the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Who did an analysis of this duel for the rest of the season for the Fluminense has been one of the team’s highlights since the coach Mark took charge. The defensive midfielder André made a point of stressing that the opponent’s moment in the competition cannot interfere in the posture and performance of the Tricolor in the match.

“We know it will be a very difficult game. We come from a good game against Flamengo, in which we got a victory that raises our self-esteem and confidence, but that doesn’t mean we’ll get there and beat Santos. We work well and study our opponents to get there, make a good match and come out with a victory. These three points are very important for our fight for a place at Libertadores”, said the shirt 35.

Fluminense occupies the eighth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 39 points conquered. If they beat Santos, the Rio team goes to 42 and overtakes Internacional, which has 41, and is currently the first sixth in the leaderboard.