focus on Chapecoense, management in the area and base players

This Tuesday, Corinthians began preparations to face Chapecoense next Monday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The training took place normally at CT Joaquim Grava. Therefore, the My Timon separated the main photographic records of this afternoon’s work, which was attended by the entire football board, including President Duilio Monteiro Alves, in addition to the presence of five Corinthians base players. The photos are by Rodrigo Coca, from the Corinthians Agency.

Corinthians directors followed this afternoon's training

Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

Giovane, of the Under-20 team, disputes the ball with Xavier

Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

Reginaldo and Felipe in training this Tuesday

Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

Sylvinho and his commission

Sylvinho and his coaching staff in training at CT Joaquim Grava

Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

Matheus Donelli, possible starter against Chapecoense, at CT Joaquim Grava

Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

After being sidelined by injury, Roni already trains with his teammates

Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

Players disputing the ball at CT Joaquim Grava

Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

Gabriel Pereira worked normally at CT Joaquim Grava this Tuesday

Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

Sylvinho led another training session at Corinthians

Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

