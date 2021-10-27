focus on Chapecoense, management in the area and base players

This Tuesday, Corinthians began preparations to face Chapecoense next Monday, at 9:30 pm, at Neo Química Arena for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship.
The training took place normally at CT Joaquim Grava. Therefore, the My Timon separated the main photographic records of this afternoon’s work, which was attended by the entire football board, including President Duilio Monteiro Alves, in addition to the presence of five Corinthians base players. The photos are by Rodrigo Coca, from the Corinthians Agency.