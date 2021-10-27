Ford Maverick, major competitor of Fiat Toro, brings the first units to Brazil

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

The first units of the new Ford Maverick arrived in Brazil! This is the first batch that landed at the Port of Vitória, in Espírito Santo and will be used in publicity actions prior to its launch, scheduled to take place in 2022.

The models that arrived here are from the Lariat FX4 version, totally adapted to the Brazilian market. It is worth remembering that Ford Maverick is Toro’s first competitor to be ready and arrive here and was developed to be an option to existing cars and SUVs and bring new customers to the segment. The details have not yet been revealed but it is known that it brings load capacity, robustness allied to connectivity and durability.

It was recently launched in the United States and already in pre-sale, it received more than 100,000 reservation orders and began delivery of the first units at the end of September. Remembering that it is produced in Mexico, at the Hermosillo plant, and is another global Ford product that expands its portfolio in Brazil.

With an absolutely unique design, it doesn’t resemble any other existing pickup, its design draws a lot of attention and its target audience is people with a dynamic lifestyle and who want a pickup with embedded technology solutions.

“Ford is the brand with the longest tradition in pickup trucks and is using that experience to expand the line and offer innovative options to customers,” says Daniel Sinzato, Product Marketing Manager at Ford. “Maverick is a product that will surprise both those who are already a fan and those who have never driven a truck.”

