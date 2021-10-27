Former Corinthians fans, Pedrinho says he lost confidence in himself when he played for Benfica

Midfielder Pedrinho, one of the main revelations for Corinthians in the last decade, said on Tuesday that he had lost confidence in his ability while playing for Benfica, from Portugal. The club bought its economic rights for 18 million euros last year, and ended up passing it on for the same amount to Shakhtar, from Ukraine, in 2021.

“At Benfica I dreamed of playing, but I felt that there was no confidence in my football, the desire to really count on me. A player who lacks confidence ends up earning much less than expected. I didn’t feel the club’s confidence to put me to play more minutes, I think that was the main factor,” Pedrinho told the newspaper The ball.

Led by Jorge Jesus in the Portuguese team, Pedrinho played only 31 opportunities, starting in 11 of them. He closed his participation by scoring a goal and giving three assists to his teammates.

For comparison purposes, Pedrinho already has three goals and an assist in Ukraine, where he has played 14 times, 12 of them as a starter. With the team in the Champions League group stage, the midfielder considers this a moment of great importance in his career.

“It’s been a very good experience, in a big club, they welcomed me well, an important moment, playing good games. With the presence of the Brazilians, the adaptation turned out to be very good, very fast. The weather also helped, it wasn’t too cold.” , concluded.

