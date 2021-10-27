Former Globo actress says she doesn’t believe in Father Fábio de Melo’s celibacy · TV News

Elisa Lucinda, interpreter of Pérola em Mulheres Apaixonadas (2003), said she does not believe in the celibacy of Father Fábio de Melo. This Tuesday (26), the actress questioned the tradition of the Catholic Church and gave her opinion on the supposed intimate life of the religious.

“I’m finding you very boyish and seductive. I’m against celibacy. With all the respect I have, I don’t believe in yours. And I agree. It shouldn’t be necessary to deny one’s nature, to be celibate to be a priest. It doesn’t make sense to me. “, wrote Elisa in a post of the priest on Instagram.

In the comments, the actress received criticism and messages of support from the priest’s fans. “Just because he’s a priest, can’t he have style? If he does, isn’t he celibate? My God,” said Carla Silva.

“That’s right, not to mention that he’s always muscular, with clothes that show this! I love him with passion and I have nothing against it, but I would like to know what would happen if a nun decided to go to the gym and show off her healed body. Will we ever see this happen?” asked Ana Tereza Gabardo.

“Yes, we owe respect to priests, but we must not forget that they are human like all of us lay people,” added Tuina Nunes.

As anticipated by TV news, Melo will be one of Domingão’s reinforcements with Huck in 2022. The priest has already been hired by Globo and will act as a special reporter for the Sunday; he will travel across the country to tell stories of faith and actions for good.

