Fortaleza vs Atlético-MG: see where to watch, squads, embezzlement and arbitration | Brazil’s Cup

Fortaleza and Atlético-MG enter the field this Wednesday (27) in a game valid for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. In the first game, Rooster won by 4-0. The ball rolls at Arena Castelão from 9:30 pm. Whoever qualifies for the final will face the winner of the duel between Athletico-PR and Flamengo, who drew 2-2 in the first semi game.

Fortaleza needs to win by at least four goals difference (4 to 0, 5 to 1, 6 to 2…) to take the match to penalties. As if the difficulty was not enough due to the difference on the scoreboard of the first game, coach Juan Pablo Vojvoda will have many shortages for this Wednesday’s duel and, therefore, will have to rack his brain to assemble the starting lineup. Remembering that the Lion has a commitment already at the weekend for the Serie A of the Brazilian Nationals, a competition in which he has high chances of a place in Libertadores.

Atlético-MG is still packed in the season. Absolute leader of the Brasileirão, Galo has the defensive consistency and regularity to defend the advantage achieved in the first leg – they conceded only 35 goals in 60 games played in the year -, in addition to the strength of the attack. Even with the elastic scoreboard built at Mineirão, the discourse within the club is full of respect for Fortaleza, one of the highlights of Brazilian football in 2021.

The finalists guarantee at least R$23 million in prize money for second place. For the team that lifts the trophy, the prize will be R$56 million. It is worth remembering that the goal scored away from home is not a tiebreaker in the 2021 Copa do Brasil.

Streaming: Globo broadcasts the game to Minas Gerais, with narration by Rogério Corrêa, and comments by Fábio Júnior and Henrique Fernandes. TV Verdes Mares broadcasts to the state of Ceará.

Fortaleza – coach: Juan Pablo Vojvoda

Leão do Pici will have many shortages for this Wednesday’s game. With that, Vojvoda must send a different team to the field than the fan is used to. However, it is worth noting that the coach himself had already guaranteed that he would send the best he had available to the field, promising not to spare anyone against Galo, despite the great disadvantage on the scoreboard.

hanging: Philip.

who is out: the attacker Robson he suffered an injury in front of Athletico-PR and is wearing an orthopedic boot on his right foot. With that, he doesn’t go into the field. Yago Pikachu hurt his left shoulder against Hurricane and also stays out. the defender Tinga still recovering from injury to left thigh. Lucas Crispin felt muscle problem against Athletico-PR and is also embezzled. Defender Marcelo Benevenuto and a half Lucas Lima they stay out for wearing shirts, respectively, from Botafogo and Palmeiras.

Probable team: Boeck; Daniel Guedes, Jussa, Titi; Edinho, Felipe, Éderson, Matheus Vargas, Bruno Melo; David, Wellington Paulista (Romarinho)

Atlético-MG – coach: Cuca

By the speech adopted at the weekend, Cuca should not make major changes in the starting lineup. He still can’t count on Mariano on the right flank. Nathan Silva cannot act, and Rever is the natural replacement. Allan forced the third yellow card and Tchê Tchê emerges as the owner of the vacancy. Alan Franco, option for the role, is related. Zaracho is hanging, and can be spared. If Hulk stays on the bench, Diego Costa does the job. The one who doesn’t play is Savarino, with pubic pain.

Hanging: Zaracho

Who is out: Allan (suspended); Mariano (injury recovery), Savarino (pubic pain), Nathan Silva (played for Atlético-GO)

Likely team: Everson; Guga, Réver, Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Jair, Tchê Tchê, Zaracho (Dylan) and Nacho Fernández; Hulk and Keno

