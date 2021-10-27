Four Canoas stations are spotted selling gasoline at an abusive price

With another increase in the value of gasoline and diesel for distributors, announced by Petrobras last Monday (25), gas stations in Canoas have already increased prices, which led the municipality’s Procon to intensify inspections this afternoon. Tuesday (26). Although the price is high, according to the agency, all stations were within the allowed profit margin, according to federal law.

Procon has been carrying out inspections at the posts on a permanent basis since August, with the objective of verifying whether there is abuse in the amount charged after the discharges applied by Petrobras. So far, 36 establishments have been inspected and four notified about the profit margin, which was above the allowed.

According to the director of Procon Canoas, Taís Marques, the team is attentive to prices. “The inspectors visited the gas stations to assess the purchase and sale price of the fuel, to find out if the sales price was in line with what the law says. Irregularity in prices entails penalties in accordance with the law, including the imposition of fines. Our commitment and objective is to ensure the fulfillment of the interests of the Canoan consumer”, explains Taís.

Compliance with Federal Decree No. 10.634/2021 was also inspected, which requires stations to disclose the table of taxes levied on fuels, without any irregularities found.