Free Apps for Android & iOS: These Pro versions are currently free

As we do every Friday, the NextPit brings you a selection of apps and games promotions for iOS and Android phones that are normally paid but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly issues, on Tuesday and Friday. Between publication and the time you are reading this article, some apps may have gone back to getting paid. Google Play Store promotions are fairly easy to predict, but the same is not true for App Store promotions, as Apple does not specify how long the discount is valid.

Tip: if you find an interesting app in the list below but don’t want to use the app or the game right now, install it anyway, then remove it from your device. That way, the service will be included in your library and you can install it for free in the future when you need it.

Free Android Apps and Games

Free Android Apps

Access Dot ( BRL 1.09 ): This app brings an Android 12 feature to older smartphones as it allows you to be notified if an application uses the microphone or camera without your knowledge;

): This app brings an Android 12 feature to older smartphones as it allows you to be notified if an application uses the microphone or camera without your knowledge; Equalizer Bass Booster Pro ( BRL 9.99 ): Improve your smartphone’s sound quality with this equalizer that works with any media player;

): Improve your smartphone’s sound quality with this equalizer that works with any media player; 80s Music Radio Pro ( BRL 3.19 ): an app to listen to 80’s radio online. Includes many radio stations with different music genres like pop, rock, new wave and more;

): an app to listen to 80’s radio online. Includes many radio stations with different music genres like pop, rock, new wave and more; 90 music radio Pro ( BRL 1.79 ): has the same function as the previous app, but for 90’s music;

): has the same function as the previous app, but for 90’s music; Stark Resistance Band ( BRL 3.99 ): Train at home with 23 exercises presented in HD videos. You can also create your own workout and work at your own pace;

): Train at home with 23 exercises presented in HD videos. You can also create your own workout and work at your own pace; Business Calculator Pro ( BRL 1.79 ): this application is a real Swiss army knife and allows you to calculate gross profit, price, margin, interest rate and many other values;

): this application is a real Swiss army knife and allows you to calculate gross profit, price, margin, interest rate and many other values; Simple Quote Widget ( BRL 2.89 ): an app that allows you to create a widget that displays motivational quotes of your choice.

): an app that allows you to create a widget that displays motivational quotes of your choice. 200X Game Booster Pro ( BRL 9.99 ): this is an option for those who don’t have a mobile game mode. This app gives real-time information, promises HDR graphics and frees up RAM memory.

Free Android Games

Hills Legend: Horror HD ( BRL 0.99 ): Search for treasure in a haunted house and fight enemies to complete your quest.

): Search for treasure in a haunted house and fight enemies to complete your quest. Data Defense ( BRL 12.99 ): A minimalist tower defense game in cyberspace. Here, you will have to protect servers from bugs and viruses.

): A minimalist tower defense game in cyberspace. Here, you will have to protect servers from bugs and viruses. Subway Jungle Run Surf Runner ( BRL 819.99 ): a real escape game where you have to make quick decisions to avoid dangerous obstacles like trains and poles to escape the temple guards;

): a real escape game where you have to make quick decisions to avoid dangerous obstacles like trains and poles to escape the temple guards; Crazy Halloween Puzzle ( BRL 0.99 ): a very interesting Halloween themed puzzle game;

): a very interesting Halloween themed puzzle game; Superhero Fruit 2 Premium ( BRL 1.29 ): an exciting and charming superhero RPG game with battle scenes and amazing skills with famous fruits;

): an exciting and charming superhero RPG game with battle scenes and amazing skills with famous fruits; Escape Balls: The Premium Game ( BRL 1.39 ): In this epic 2D arcade game, you must control a ball and guide it to avoid obstacles and pass the level.



Google Play Store Gift Cards

Check options from 15 to 200 reais



Free iOS apps and games

Free iOS apps

PXL – mosaic art ( BRL 10.90 ): This app allows you to make great photo collages and then share them easily;

): This app allows you to make great photo collages and then share them easily; Phone Drive ( BRL 16.90 ): turn your iOS device into a storage drive, which you can access on Windows or MacOS;

): turn your iOS device into a storage drive, which you can access on Windows or MacOS; Templates for Pages – DesiGN ( BRL 169.90 ): Access more than 3,800 easy-to-use templates to create professional and personal content with Apple Pages for iOS;

): Access more than 3,800 easy-to-use templates to create professional and personal content with Apple Pages for iOS; The Great Coffee App ( BRL 22.90 ): this application is for coffee lovers who want to learn more about the topic;

): this application is for coffee lovers who want to learn more about the topic; Stride – Running Route ( BRL 4.90 ): This GPS app is particularly suitable for walking, running, climbing or cycling;

): This GPS app is particularly suitable for walking, running, climbing or cycling; RetroChecker ( BRL 4.90 ): the ideal application for retro video game collectors. With a database of over 66,000 games covering 156 platforms, this service provides detailed information on current value, description, release history, unboxing and screenshots;

): the ideal application for retro video game collectors. With a database of over 66,000 games covering 156 platforms, this service provides detailed information on current value, description, release history, unboxing and screenshots; Wordnet Watch ( BRL 10.90 ): an offline Thesaurus dictionary that helps you easily find specific words and phrases right on your Apple Watch;

): an offline Thesaurus dictionary that helps you easily find specific words and phrases right on your Apple Watch; ElementCard ( BRL 4.90 ): This app allows you to discover the elements of the periodic table through easy-to-use cards during study sessions.

Free iOS Games

Battle for Wesnoth ( BRL 22.90 ): a turn-based tactical strategy game with a very whimsical theme;

): a turn-based tactical strategy game with a very whimsical theme; Banana Racer – Moto Racing ( BRL 4.90 ): freestyle motorcycle racing with full speed challenges: be the fastest and win;

): freestyle motorcycle racing with full speed challenges: be the fastest and win; Block vs Block II ( BRL 16.90 ): the sequel to this popular puzzle game is as good as the first version;

): the sequel to this popular puzzle game is as good as the first version; Peppa Pig™: Party Time ( BRL 16.90 ): Recommended for young children, this app takes you into the wonderful world of Peppa Pig by exploring many fun games, featuring much-loved characters, music and sound effects;

): Recommended for young children, this app takes you into the wonderful world of Peppa Pig by exploring many fun games, featuring much-loved characters, music and sound effects; Crazy Run ( BRL 16.90 ): Scroll through the blocks as much as you can in this crazy racing game;

): Scroll through the blocks as much as you can in this crazy racing game; non-Idle Galaxy ( BRL 34.90 ): in this game you can create and manage your planetary system as you wish;

): in this game you can create and manage your planetary system as you wish; The Firm ( BRL 4.90 ): a fast paced arcade game in which you work as a retailer for a large company. React quickly, stay focused and you can become the new president of the firm;

): a fast paced arcade game in which you work as a retailer for a large company. React quickly, stay focused and you can become the new president of the firm; Jumpy Wheels! ( BRL 10.90 ): You’ll have to jump through all the objects in the round to find water on dry days.

What did you think of this selection? Found other interesting apps or games on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store? Please feel free to share your tips in the comments.