From RS to PA, city halls continue to plan purchases of the covid kit

Redenção (PA), Passo Fundo (RS), Campo Maior (PI) and Araputanga (MT). Cities separated by hundreds of kilometers, but with one thing in common: they still carry out processes for the purchase of medicines from the so-called covid kit, medicines that are ineffective in combating the disease caused by the coronavirus.

These municipalities, located in the North, Northeast, South and Midwest, concluded in June auctions in the auction modality, which allows purchase according to demand as soon as the contracts are signed. At the time, the ineffectiveness of drugs against covid had already been proven and their use was not recommended by the WHO (World Health Organization).

There is no consolidated data regarding purchases of drugs in the covid kit made by city halls this year. In a survey in two audit courts that allow this type of consultation (Pernambuco and Rio Grande do Sul), the organization Transparência Brasil reached 49 city halls that carried out processes for the acquisition of these medicines in the first half of the year.

In Rio Grande do Sul, 40 cities were identified —with contracts totaling around R$ 768 thousand— and in Pernambuco nine, with bids totaling R$ 419 thousand.

Redemption: Bid in the amount of R$901 thousand

In Redenção, the city hall ratified, on June 16, a tender that foresees the acquisition of 900,000 tablets of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and zinc by the end of the year. The amount would be enough for each resident of the municipality to receive at least nine pills.

On the afternoon of last Friday (22), the UOL spoke by phone with the municipal health secretary of Redenção, João Lucimar Borges. Alderman elected by the PSD for his sixth term and a professor in the state and municipal networks, he initially said that he does not remember well the tender he carried out.

“I need to check, but I know we’re not using hydroxychloroquine anymore. When there was all the discussion about the drug, we sat down with the technical team and decided to take it out of the kit. Azithromycin and zinc I’m sure we’re distributing. Ivermectin I need to check. .”

Hours after the first contact, he changed the version. He said that he spoke with the folder’s infectious disease specialist and that the distribution of all the medicines auctioned had already been suspended. Asked when the decision was made and how many kits he distributed, the secretary did not respond.

“When I took over in January, there was a huge spike in cases. Everyone was trying to get attached to something sometimes [o kit] it was even a psychological thing for people. Now, we are evolving,” he concluded, admitting that he made the distribution of the drugs ineffective at least at the beginning of the year.

With a value of R$901,000, the tender concluded in June established the possibility of purchasing up to 500,000 tablets of ivermectin, 200,000 of azithromycin, 100,000 of hydroxychloroquine and another 100,000 of zinc by December 31st. After approval, the municipality carries out the purchases as defined — so far, no contract has been signed with suppliers.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the city of Pará, which, according to IBGE projection, has 86,326 inhabitants, registered 14,627 cases of covid and 254 deaths.

High consumption of chloroquine in RS

In Rio Grande do Sul, a city hall that seems to remain convinced in the use of the covid kit is Passo Fundo, with an estimated population of 206,103 inhabitants.

In June, the municipal secretary of Health, Cristine Pilati Pileggi Castro, authorized the purchase of 4,000 hydroxychloroquine tablets, without a bidding process, at a cost of R$5,346.

In one of the documents that supported the acquisition, the secretary reports that, on May 31, the Ministry of Health had suspended the distribution of the medicine “due to the revision of the care protocols”.

Therefore, the city hall itself decided to continue with the distribution. The main reason cited was the high consumption of the drug in the treatment of covid in the city. According to the document, between January and June, “33,884 tablets of chloroquine diphosphate 150 mg, a hydroxychloroquine analogue” were distributed.

“These records evidenced in the inventory movement report still confirm the important adherence of medical professionals to the drug in the treatment of coronavirus symptoms, not allowing its shortage or lack,” said the secretary in the document.

Passo Fundo not only completed the purchase without a bidding process, but, in July, concluded a trading session for the acquisition of over 18 thousand hydroxychloroquine tablets at a cost of R$ 26,694. Also in July, the city spent R$45,000 on ivermectin to distribute to patients with covid.

The city has registered 37,351 cases of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic, with 701 deaths.

In a note, the secretary Cristine Pilati stated that “the use or non-use of medications was never an institutional guideline, leaving it up to the physician and the patient to use them.”

“The city of Passo Fundo adopted a criterion similar to several other municipalities, also based on the guidelines of the members of the COE (Emergency Guidance Committee) Passo Fundo, composed of directors of the three faculties of Medicine in the municipality, hospitals with care and also others members,” he added.

Bid yes, buy no

Another city that recently had the result of a tender for the purchase of medicines from the covid kit published in the Official Gazette, but denies that it will purchase the medicines, is Araputanga (MT).

On September 22, the results of a trading session were published that included the purchase of up to 5,000 hydroxychloroquine pills, for R$13,000, and of 1,000 ivermectin pills, for R$6,700, for patients infected with covid.

As it is a price register, the city may purchase the medicines, according to demand, until September of next year. But the municipal secretary of Health, Hudson Cunha, said that this will not be done.

“In the past administration, they had acquired a large quantity of these medicines. So, at the beginning of the year, we had to distribute them. It’s that story: we marry the widow, we have to shake the child. It was not the ideal path, but it was prescribed by the doctors. Covid is a weird ‘train’, which we don’t have much parameter.”

With an estimated population of 17,078 inhabitants, Araputanga registered 2,175 cases of covid with 55 deaths.

In the Northeast, the Municipality of Campo Maior (PI), with an estimated population of 46,950 people, approved on July 9 a tender for the purchase of 7,500 hydroxychloroquine tablets and 10,000 of ivermectin. The total amount was R$35,850.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 6,161 cases of covid have been registered in the municipality, with 150 deaths.

On Friday (22), the UOL contacted the city’s press office, who forwarded the phone number of an advisor who would link up with the secretary of Health, Dorilene Vidal. On Monday (25), the advisor said that it would be the communication team that would speak out. There was no return until the publication of the report.