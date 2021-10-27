From the silence of the direction to Renato’s quotes, the atmosphere in Flamengo heats up before the decision

The distance to the leader of Brasileirão, the statements by Renato Gaúcho and the silence of the board, among other factors, provided a new context for the confrontation of the Flamengo with Athletico this Wednesday, which is worth a spot in the Brazil Cup decision. Given this scenario, the team comes under pressure to give a good response to the fans who will be present at Maracanã, where the ball rolls from 9.30 pm.

> Remember Flamengo players champions in the final of the Copa do Brasil 2013

Flamengo, which a few weeks ago was experiencing a positive moment under the command of Renato, found itself involved in a whirlwind of news, results and poor performance in the last days.

The streak of three games without a win (two for the Brasileirão and one for the Copa do Brasil) resulted in an eve of a disturbed knockout match, with cancellation of Marcos Braz press conference by misalignment among members of the football department.

> See and simulate the Brasileirão table

In post-game interviews, Renato has hit the key of embezzlement and that he has not spared players in Brasileirão. In addition, the coach stated that he put Pedro and Bruno Henrique on the field aware of the risks, and both “burst”. The first, including, had to undergo surgery on the right knee.

Therefore, many questions remained unanswered about the integrated work in the football department, between the medical, physiological and technical areas. The absence of Braz, at a press conference and later canceled by the club itself, it left the temperature even warmer before the duel with the Hurricane.