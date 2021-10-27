Funeral house may be punished after waiting three days to bury pastor’s body, says Sanitary Surveillance | Goiás

The Sanitary Surveillance of Goiatuba, in the south of Goiás, informed that the funeral home responsible for preparing and burying the body of Pastor Huber Carlos Rodrigues could be punished. According to the agency, the company did not respect the maximum period of 24 hours to prepare the body, which was buried three days after the death of the religious at the request of the family, since, in life, the man himself wrote that he would be resurrected.

The agency reported having booked the funeral home during a face-to-face visit to the site on Monday (25). However, the company guarantees that it did not receive and that it did not commit any irregularities in the pastor’s burial process.

Following the administrative process, the Surveillance must wait 20 days for the funeral home to present its defense. Then, the case must be evaluated by a board of the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

From this analysis, the case can be filed, if the evaluators understand that there was no irregularity, or the establishment can be punished. Punishment can range from a warning to a fine or a local ban.

1 of 1 Pastor Huber Carlos Rodrigues — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook Pastor Huber Carlos Rodrigues — Photo: Reproduction/Facebook

The pastor died last Friday (22) from cardiorespiratory complications in a hospital in Itumbiara, 55 km from Goiatuba.

However, in 2008, he signed a document formalizing that he had divine revelations from the Holy Spirit and that he would go through a “mystery of God”, where he would resurrect at 11:30 pm – three days after his death.

The widow, pastor Ana Rodrigues, reinforced so that his request was respected and the body was buried at dawn on Tuesday (26), after the three-day period ended.

“I was with his body for three days and it really didn’t have any bad smell and there was no decomposition. The skin was still firm. God fulfilled what He promised”, said Ana.

Hundreds of people attended the burial. Videos show a crowd awaiting the procession. They sang in honor of the pastor.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.