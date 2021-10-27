Gabi Martins pulls down her bikini strap and shows off stunning tattoo

Gabi Martins returned to devastating hearts with their beautiful posts on social networks. This time, the singer appeared using a leopard piece which further highlighted its beautiful curves and its exuberant beauty. Furthermore, she lowered her bikini strap to show a tattoo she had on her back.

In this ocasion, she has a drawing of a lion stamped on her skin. In the post caption, Gabi took the opportunity to talk about the meaning of the animal and reflected on the topic.

“The lion is the king of the jungle because he is not afraid of anything, but he bows to the waters to quench his thirst! If we bow down to God to quench our thirst, we will be like a lion, nothing can stop us and nothing will stop us! Its best version is being cut!”, wrote the ex-BBB.

Given the unmistakable beauty of the artist, several fans, friends and famous people attended the publication’s comments to praise it. “Cat”, “Too wonderful”, “Wow how powerful”, “Without a doubt the most beautiful”, “How spectacular”, “You are amazing”, were some messages.

Self esteem

Recently, Gabi Martins had a chat with Gshow where talked about important issues such as self-esteem and acceptance. The artist who has undergone some plastic surgery said that today, he manages to look at himself in a more positive and free way.

“Today I am very happy with myself and my body. I learned to accept myself and any change I make is for me, not for others. Because I know I’ll never reach the standard that people set. But I’ve suffered too much to fit into society’s standards. I had some people who worked with me, businessmen, who simply said that I had to get thin, that I couldn’t have a thick leg to be on TV. For them, my body was never good”, vented the ex-BBB.

New project

In addition to personal success, Gabi has also gained repercussions in her professional career. She commented to the website NaTelinha, about the release of her latest album.

“This album came with a very different feel, very stilted, upwards. There’s only one slower song, which is called White Wall. But we have an album with amazing guest appearances. João Gomes with a vaqueiro forró, called Play the Loop. We also have Israel and Rodolfo, which is a hit made for dancing, a TikTok feel”, explained the famous.