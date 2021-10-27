Gabi Prado throws open Gui Araujo’s past before A Fazenda 13: ‘Liar’ · TV News

After Anitta suggested that Gui Araujo suffers from mythomania, Gabi Prado stated that the participant in A Fazenda 13 has a suspicious history of telling facts that are not in keeping with reality. “He’s really a liar,” said the former MTV on Tuesday night (26).

Along with Lipe Ribeiro, the digital influencer participated in the Lavando aClothes podcast, led by Lucas Selfie on YouTube. “I think he’s being stupid,” said the ex-fiancé of Yá Burihan and participant of the previous edition of the reality show on Record.

Gabi then disagreed with Lipe’s opinion and pointed out that Gui could be making up stories to gain an advantage in the game, referring mainly to the fact that the pawn distorted Adriane Galisteu’s speeches on elimination nights.

“He goes there, no one has access to what Adriane says, he goes back inside the house telling a story, and people are afraid to put him back on [na roça]. This is a great strategy”, evaluated the blogger.

Then, Gabi even assured that Anitta’s ex-boyfriend is, yes, a liar person. “He really lies. I’ve been with Gui since the first On Vacation with Ex Brazil. He’s a liar anyway. He was a liar at On Vacation with the Ex, he was a liar with Gabi [Brandt]. He is like this. But, thinking strategically, the people inside will be afraid to put him in the fields,” added the guest.

Last Sunday (24), after having her name mentioned by her ex-boyfriend in A Fazenda 13, Anitta used Twitter to suggest that the influencer suffers from mythomania, which is the compulsion to tell lies.

“I’ve had the ‘experience’ of crossing my fate with mythomaniacs a few times in my life. Mythomania exists. It’s real and it’s no frills. There can be many traumatic reasons why someone develops mythomania. And sometimes it’s very difficult to realize that if it’s about such a person,” she wrote in an excerpt.

In addition to talking about his relationship with the singer, Gui also exposed Jade Picon during the last party of the rural reality show and suggested that the blogger had betrayed João Guilherme with him. Duda Reis, ex-fiancée of Nego do Borel, also joined the pawn’s gossip list.

“There were a lot of remnants of her old relationship. We didn’t fight or anything, but it was a lot, like, how can I say? It was very like, in the morning ‘you’re the love of my life, I want to get married, have kids always be together’. And at night it was like ‘wow, I don’t know if I want to, I’m thinking’ and I don’t know what, then I didn’t have much confidence in this thing,” he said in a conversation with Rico Melquiades.

Watch the full podcast:

