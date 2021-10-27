Galaxy Z Flip3 5G, with folding screen, arrives at TIM from 21x R$ 190

Always on the lookout for offering the best telecommunications experiences, TIM brings to its stores throughout Brazil the smartphone that is Samsung’s new sensation: the expected Galaxy Z Flip3 5G. The model has a unique and compact design, stands out for its folding screen with revolutionary flexible glass, a high-resolution dual camera set, a super processor and is even tougher than its predecessor, making it the world’s first water-resistant folding smartphone , with IPX8 rating.

The device is already compatible with 5G technology and TIM customers can purchase it from R$3,989 in cash or in 21 times of R$190, on the TIM Black Família 100GB. The offer is valid until November 2nd or while supplies last and customers in Ceará will find the model exclusively at the store on Avenida Barão de Studart.

The Galaxy Z Flip3 5G is a smartphone that has a 6.7 inch infinity screen with a clock frequency of 120hz, a 1.9 inch external screen that displays notifications and allows you to intuitively interact with them, a camera set dual 12 megapixel camera (which enables high quality stills and 4K video recording), plus 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. All this in the toughest aluminum outer shell to date on a Galaxy Z and with a screen that supports up to 200,000 folds.

TIM Black Family members have the freedom to choose a subscription between Netflix, HBO Max or Youtube Premium. In addition, the internet that is left over accumulates for the following month. The plan also has social networks (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) and WhatsApp included and plenty of internet to share with dependents.

For more information on pricing and plans, you can contact the store via this link. And to consult the regulation of the offer, visit www.tim.com.br.

