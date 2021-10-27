Gerdau (GGBR4) earns BRL 5.59 billion in the 3rd quarter of 2021, up 604%; Board approves dividend of R$1.42 per share

Gerdau (GGBR4) recorded net income of R$ 5.59 billion in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of 604% over the same period in 2020.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$7.023 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 228% over the same period in 2020.

Net revenue reached R$ 21.317 billion in the quarter, an increase of 74% compared to the same stage in 2020.

The adjusted Ebitda margin (Ebitda on net revenue) reached 32.9%, an increase of 16.4 percentage points year-on-year.

According to Gerdau, these results reflect the high demand scenario in the steel sector in all the countries where the Company operates, added to the teams’ ability to absorb the opportunities brought by the market.

According to the company, the performance reflects the favorable moment in the steel industry combined with the portfolio of products with higher added value optimized by the company in recent years.

The company’s gross profit rose 278% in the quarter, totaling R$6.419 billion.

Gross margin reached 30.1% in 3Q21, an increase of 16.2 pp year-on-year.

According to Gerdau, the result was mainly driven by the strong performance of construction in the North American and Brazilian markets.

Production and sales

In the third quarter of 2021, crude steel production increased by 7% compared to 3Q20, following the higher volumes sold in the company’s main business operations.

Gerdau, in 3Q21, maintained production capacity utilization at around 80%, the best level since 2018, indicating healthy demand in its main operations.

Steel sales in 3Q21 were higher than those registered in the same period in 2020, in line with the resumption of the main consumer sectors in the countries where the company maintains its operations.

indebtedness

In relation to the net debt, the company informed that there was a 29.5% indentation, to R$ 8.690 billion.

Thus, the leverage ratio, measured by the ratio between net debt and adjusted Ebitda, was 0.41x, a 1.66x reduction compared to 3Q20.

earnings

Gerdau’s board of directors also proved the payment of dividends in the amount of R$1.42 per share, totaling R$2.4 billion.

Interest on equity calculated at the rate of R$0.20 per share, totaling R$341 million.

Payment will be credited on November 16, 2021.

Metalurgica Gerdau (GOAU4) approved the distribution of R$1.5 billion in dividends, equivalent to R$1.44 per share.

The company will also pay interest on equity in the amount of R$118.9 million, corresponding to R$0.11 per share.

Payment will be made from November 17, 2021.

The amounts will be paid according to the dates informed below and will be calculated and credited based on the shareholders’ positions on November 5th.

“We draw attention to the fact that, as of November 8, 2021, including, the trading of these shares in

Exchanges will be carried out ex-law”, pointed out the companies.

