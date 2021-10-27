Getnet (GETT11) has net income of R$94 million in the 3rd quarter of 2021, up 115%

Accreditation agency Getnet (GETT3;GETT4;GETT11) recorded net income of R$94 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21), an increase of 115% compared to the same period in 2020.

According to the company, the performance is due to revenue growth, which is mainly related to higher anticipation volumes achieved in 3Q21 and revenue growth from the digital platform.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) totaled R$ 237 million in the quarter, an increase of 32% year-on-year.

According to Getnet, the growth is mainly explained by the strong operating performance, with growth in the active base, POS and prepayment volumes, which led to an increase in net revenue in the period.

Managerial net revenue reached R$544 million in 3Q21, an increase of 24% compared to 3Q20.

According to the company, the result is explained by the higher acquiring revenue in the period, positively impacted by the contractual remuneration with Santander.

Corporate selling, operating and administrative expenses increased by 49% compared to 3Q20.

The active customer base in the last 90 days grew 6% in the third quarter of 2021, reaching 900 thousand customers.

According to Getnet, the growth is mainly due to the resumption of participation by small and medium-sized companies, such as restaurants, bars, gas stations and education, which were impacted in the same period in 2020 by the pandemic.

The active customer base in the last 360 days increased by 9%, totaling 1.261 million customers.

The total volume of payments (TPV, its acronym in English) totaled R$ 105.321 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 53% compared to the same quarter of 2020.

The e-commerce TPV grew 55% in the quarter, reaching R$ 23.396 billion

The volume of prepayments reached R$ 29.256 billion in 3Q21, an increase of 28% year-on-year.

