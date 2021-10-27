Giant doll from “Round 6” attracts fans in Seoul park

A replica of the giant doll from the South Korean series “Round 6” was unveiled this week in a park in Seoul, giving fans and onlookers a chance to experience a little bit of what it’s like to be on Netflix’s mega hit.

Younghee, a four-meter-tall doll dressed in orange and yellow, was mounted in Seoul’s Olympic Park on Monday (25), the Netflix representative told Reuters.

This Tuesday, visitors to the park played the traditional Korean game “mugunghwa ggoti pieotseubnida” with music, which means: mugunghwa (flower) bloomed, equivalent to the game “French Chips 1, 2, 3” in the series.

“I really wanted to know what it’s like to be in the game. It’s like we’re in the game, listening to the music and seeing this doll,” said Sung Hye-jin, who was born in the Philippines and lives in Seoul.

From children to adults and even dogs, some park visitors were seen wearing green hoodies with the number “456”, similar to the costumes of the main character in the drama.

“I really liked the show, so I came here wearing this costume for Halloween,” said Ko Dae-hwan, who lives in South Korea, dressed in green.

“Round 6” has been watched by 142 million homes since its debut on Sept. 17, helping Netflix add 4.38 million new subscribers.

The doll is expected to be on display until Nov. 21, according to a park official.