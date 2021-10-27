Gil do Vigor reveals that he has already earned R$ 15 million after ‘BBB21’ | Pop & Art

Gil do Vigor revealed, in an interview to “Forbes” magazine, that he had already earned R$ 15 million after “BBB21”. Much of the value comes from advertising contracts that the economist from Pernambuco signed since he left reality.

Since August, he has been living in the United States where he is pursuing his PhD (postdoctoral) in economics at the University of California at Davis.

Gilberto is the face of brands such as Santander, Motorola, Boticário, iFood, Bis/Lacta and Vigor. The latter even took advantage of the hook with the nickname of the Pernambuco native and even made a special print with Gil’s image on the packaging of one of its products.

READ TOO: Gil celebrates the end of Britney Spears’ tutelage: ‘Represents a group of people who were afraid to be free for a long time’

The fortune that is far superior to the main prize of the reality achieved by Juliette, R$ 1.5 million, was conquered about six months after the end of the program.

In the interview, Gil still jokes that for sure the value that the makeup artist from Paraíba has already achieved is greater than his.

“It’s a phenomenon. I really don’t know about values, but I believe Ju earned much more than me,” he told the magazine.

Speaking of Juliette, the “BBB21” champion said recently that the R$ 1.5 million she won on the reality show will be used exclusively with her family. She says in a video posted on YouTube this Saturday (23) that the money “hasn’t run out yet, but it’s close.”

2 of 2 Former BBB Gil do Vigor is now ‘Gil da Vigor’ — Photo: Disclosure Former BBB Gil do Vigor is now ‘Gil da Vigor’ — Photo: Disclosure

Even after enchanting Brazil with his catchphrases, becoming a poster boy for big brands and signing a contract with Globo, former bbb and economist Gil do Vigor fulfilled what he had told fans he would do: remain firm in the academic career. He arrived in the United States at the end of August to pursue a PhD (postdoctoral) in economics at the University of California at Davis.

VIDEO: Gil do Vigor arrives in the US to study for a PhD

Always fun, Gil shared with his followers all the backstage of his departure, from preparations (packing his suitcase, getting his hair cut) to his arrival in North American territory.

On Instagram, the former Big Brother Brasil 21 participant published a series of photos in which he appears beside his mother, preparing to leave. “The great day has come! The day my dream came true. I invested a lot of time, sweat and effort to get here. So many feelings, so many emotions, so many uncertainties”, wrote the ex-BBB.

Gilberto also celebrated a new phase in his professional life. “Today is the beginning of a new journey, a new cycle. Having you by my side makes me more secure. It won’t be easy, but it’s far from impossible. It’s time to take effect.”