Gilberto Braga, author of novels, died today at the age of 75

The author Gilberto Braga died tonight, at the age of 75. The information was confirmed by Rede Globo. The cause of death was not disclosed.

The author has written over 20 novels. His plots were famous for often featuring a murder mystery in later chapters. Among his greatest hits are “Dancin’ Days” (1978), “Melee” (1984), “Golden Years” (1986), “Vale Tudo” (1988), “Dono do Mundo” (1991) and “Celebrity ” (2003). In 2008, he won the International Emmy for Best Soap Opera with “Paraíso Tropical”.

His last job at Globo was Babilônia (2015). Gilberto was married to the decorator Edgar Moura Brasil, with whom he had been together for almost 50 years.

Trajectory

Gilberto Braga was born in the Vila Isabel neighborhood, north of Rio de Janeiro, on November 1, 1945. Graduated in literature at PUC-RJ, he worked as a theater and cinema critic for the newspaper O Globo.

He debuted as an author on Globo in 1973, with an adaptation of “A Dama das Camélias” starring Glória Menezes. His first experience with soap operas was in 1974, when he shared the authorship of “Corrida de Ouro” with Lauro César Muniz and Janete Clair.

Just two years later, the author wrote his first big hit, “Slave Isaura”. The telenovela is, even today, one of Rede Globo’s biggest export products. In 1978, he debuted on Globo’s prime track with “Dancin’ Days”.

In 1988, in partnership with Aguinaldo Silva and Leonor Bassères, the trio wrote “Vale Tudo”, one of the main landmarks in the history of Brazilian television drama.

Famous people such as Marcos Veras, Zezé Motta and Marcelo Medici mourned the author’s death.