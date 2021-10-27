Gilberto Braga, author of telenovelas such as ‘Vale Tudo’, dies, aged 75 – 10/26/2021 – Illustrated

Author of telenovelas such as “Vale Tudo” and “Paraíso Tropical”, Gilberto Braga died this Tuesday night (26), at the age of 75. He suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease and was hospitalized at Copa Star Hospital, in Rio de Janeiro, and in recent days he faced an infection from an esophagus perforation and did not resist the complications.

Braga was married to the decorator Edgar Moura Brasil.