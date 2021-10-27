Gilberto Braga dies at 75: ‘A brilliant, intelligent and highly educated person’ says Tony Ramos | TV and Series

“A dear fellow. A brilliant, intelligent person, very cultured. Honestly, it’s the news you didn’t want to hear,” said Tony Ramos to GloboNews. The actor said that he worked with Braga in the soap opera “Paraíso Tropical” and in the series “O primo Basílio”.

“Gilberto has always been an author, and his work is there so I don’t even need to say it, but this work shows the refined author, the cultured author that he was. More than that, he was able to spy on this life with refinement of the so-called classes more affluent. He made a cut of it with a lot of behavioral criticism. At the same time, his popular types mixed with it. He had this Brazilianness. He had a multiple look.”