Gilberto Braga’s health was gray, robbing him of even the simple pleasure of the beach in front of his house.

Gilberto was Tumscitz in his identity (he would never use the São Paulo “RG”) and in the theater reviews he wrote here at GLOBO decades ago, but he was Braga to the world. Non-practitioner, he carried in his soul the alvirrubros Salgueiro and América FC, heritages from his childhood in Tijucana. He remembered in the smallest detail the stories and characters from the time of Campos Sales, as well as those from Copacabana in the 1960s, the Alliance Française, the endless movie sessions — which accompanied him on VHS, laserdisc, DVD, streaming all his life.

As do the scenes and dialogues from favorite directors and playwrights—from others too; he knew them all—Gilberto read people, to the point of unceremoniously making revelations about their own lives:

— No, it didn’t happen like that, no. It was another way.

And he knew how to tell the stories. He talked about gay love, addressed racism and other crimes and injustices long before they were, phew, the order of the day. Constância Eugênia Correia Lima Amorim Barreto’s absent-minded look might suggest alienation, but the observation was precise.

— It’s great that you got this internship — he told me at the beginning of my experiences in newsrooms, in the 1990s. — But don’t stop writing about music, even if it’s in the “Diário de Pindamonhangaba”.

The helpful publication, if it even exists, has not yet guided me, but I still follow the advice today, after thirty years.


Gilberto Braga in 1981. Author of highly successful soap operas died this Tuesday, aged 75 Photo: Adir Mera / Agência O Globo
Braga, who was also a journalist, in the editorial office of O Globo, in 1975 Photo: Arquivo O Globo / Agência O Globo
Manoel Carlos and Gilberto Braga in 1980. Together they write the soap opera "Água Viva" Photo: Adir Meira / Agência O Globo
Novelist Gilberto Braga, in 1981. He is the author of renowned novels such as "Dancin' Days” (1978), “Vale tudo” (1988), "Celebridade" (2003), "Tropical Paradise" (2008) among others Photo: Adir Mera / Agência O Globo
From left to right, Marcos Paulo, Daniel Filho, Tônia Carrero and Gilberto Braga, in 1983 Photo: Augusto Yunes / Agência O Globo
In 1994, Gilberto Braga and director Denis Carvalho Photo: Marcia Foletto / Agência O Globo
Braga and his muse, actress Malu Mader, in 1998 Photo: Marcelo Carnaval / Agência O Globo
Gilberto Braga. Author began his career in 1972, and became one of TV Globo's main novelists Photo: Simone Marinho / Agência O Globo
Gilberto Braga, in 2015 Photo: Leo Martins / Agência O Globo
Sônia Braga and Paolette in a scene from "Dancin Days", a success by Gilberto Braga Photo: Reproduction
Braga created outstanding characters of Brazilian dramaturgy, such as Odete Roitman, played by Beatriz Segall (photo) in "Vale tudo" Photo: Irineu Barreto / Agência O Globo
Felipe Camargo and Malu Mader in the miniseries "Golden years" (1984), another success written by Braga Photo: Adir Mera / Agência O Globo
Gilberto Braga between Roberto Bonfim and Hugo Carvana, during the recordings of "Celebridade", in 2003 Photo: Renato Rocha Miranda / Divulgação
Gilberto Braga and decorator Edgar Moura, with whom he was married Photo: André Arruda / Agência O Globo
Just like the cold front that has plagued Rio’s spring for weeks, Gilberto’s health was gray, robbing him of even the simple pleasure of the beach in front of his house. International carioca, the owner of the world left with the sun.

* Bernardo Araujo is a journalist and son of Rosa María, sister of Gilberto Braga


Cast of the novel "Corrida do Ouro", 1974 Photo: Archive
Slave Isaura, 1976 Photo: 10/11/1976 / Agência O Globo
Alda Garrido and Vicente Marchelli in "Dona Xepa", 1977 Photo: Reproduction
Actress Chica Xavier in the soap opera Dancin' Days, in 1978 Photo: Divulgation / TV Globo
Beatriz Segall starred with Fábio Junior in the soap opera 'Água viva', in 1980 Photo: Adir Mera / Agência O Globo
Zezé Motta and Marcos Paulo in the soap opera "Corpo a Corpo", 1984 Photo:
Malu Mader on stage with Felipe Camargo in "Anos Dourados" Photo: Reproduction
Marcos Paulo and Giulia Gam in the scene of the miniseries 'O Cousin Basílio', in 1988 Photo: Irineu Barreto Filho / Agência O Globo
Odete Roitman, played by Beatriz Segall, in "Vale tudo", is one of the most emblematic characters of Brazilian television drama Photo: Irineu Barreto / Agência O Globo
Antônio Fagundes and Fernanda Montenegro on stage in the 1991 soap opera "Dono do mundo" Photo: Arquivo
Scene from the miniseries "Anos Rebeldes", 1992 Photo: Erik Barros Pinto
Vera Fischer and Lília Cabral on stage in 1994, in the soap opera "Pátria Minha" Photo: Archive
Sônia Braga and Chica Xavier in 'The Force of a Desire', 1999 soap opera Photo: Archive
Marcos Palmeira (Fernando) and Deborah Evellyn (Beatriz) have breakfast on the terrace of the Hotel George V suexite, during a scene recording of the soap opera 'Celebridade', from 2003 Photo: Antônio Ribeiro / TV Globo
28.05.2007 - Promotion photo / TV Globo / E Mail - EXT RE - Exclusive - Gustavo (Marco Ricca) and Dinorá (Isabela Garcia) discuss in the middle of the street, in a scene of the soap opera 'Paraíso Tropical' Photo: Archive
Paola Oliveira Maria Clara Gueiros in the scene of the soap opera 'Insensato Coração' Photo: Archive
Glória Pires and Camila Pitanga, on stage in the soap opera 'Babilônia', 2015 Photo: Alex Carvalho / Divulgation / TV Globo
