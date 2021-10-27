Gilberto Braga’s health was gray, robbing him of even the simple pleasure of the beach in front of his house.

Gilberto was Tumscitz in his identity (he would never use the São Paulo “RG”) and in the theater reviews he wrote here at GLOBO decades ago, but he was Braga to the world. Non-practitioner, he carried in his soul the alvirrubros Salgueiro and América FC, heritages from his childhood in Tijucana. He remembered in the smallest detail the stories and characters from the time of Campos Sales, as well as those from Copacabana in the 1960s, the Alliance Française, the endless movie sessions — which accompanied him on VHS, laserdisc, DVD, streaming all his life.

As do the scenes and dialogues from favorite directors and playwrights—from others too; he knew them all—Gilberto read people, to the point of unceremoniously making revelations about their own lives:

— No, it didn’t happen like that, no. It was another way.

And he knew how to tell the stories. He talked about gay love, addressed racism and other crimes and injustices long before they were, phew, the order of the day. Constância Eugênia Correia Lima Amorim Barreto’s absent-minded look might suggest alienation, but the observation was precise.

— It’s great that you got this internship — he told me at the beginning of my experiences in newsrooms, in the 1990s. — But don’t stop writing about music, even if it’s in the “Diário de Pindamonhangaba”.

The helpful publication, if it even exists, has not yet guided me, but I still follow the advice today, after thirty years.





Just like the cold front that has plagued Rio’s spring for weeks, Gilberto’s health was gray, robbing him of even the simple pleasure of the beach in front of his house. International carioca, the owner of the world left with the sun.

* Bernardo Araujo is a journalist and son of Rosa María, sister of Gilberto Braga