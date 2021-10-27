Gilberto Braga’s husband receives messages from famous people after author’s death | celebrities



Rio – After the announcement of the death of Gilberto Braga at the age of 75, the famous and anonymous sent messages of support to the author’s husband, decorator Edgar Moura Brasil, through social networks. Gilberto and Edgar were together for 48 years. So far, he has not publicly commented on the death of her husband, a victim of complications due to a systemic infection.

In Edgar’s profile, famous and anonymous left messages. “Edgar, I’m sorry… May he rest in peace,” wrote actor Leonardo Miggiorin. “Receive my kiss,” posted actor Marcelo Serrado. “Edgar, all my love, my dear. Gilberto’s mission accomplished. RIP”, said Leiloca Neves, a former member of the As Frenéticas group.

The actor Fabio Villaverde recalled the author’s productions in which he was invited to participate. “My affection. My respect. My love. Gilberto was largely responsible for the great works of my career. ‘Brilhante’ (1981) and ‘Vale Tudo’ (1988). Eternal gratitude. God comfort your heart, Edgar,” he wrote.

Gilberto and Edgar lived together for 48 years. In 2014, they made their relationship official with a ceremony at the couple’s apartment, in Arpoador, South Zone of Rio, after getting engaged on a trip to Paris, France. Several famous people attended the wedding.

For journalist Bruno Chateaubriand, the relationship between Gilberto and Edgar was “a love story that marked an era”. On Instagram, he posted a tribute to the couple after the death of the soap opera author and talked about the importance of their relationship to other LGBTQIA+ from the 80s and 90s.

“They can be considered the true avant-garde of homo-affective relationships in Brazil. In a 48-year history of relationship, the couple Edgar Moura Brasil and Gilberto Braga became a reference for many, at a time when being gay was bad for the most families in our country,” wrote Bruno.

“I felt safe, even in the 90s, knowing that successful people could love and be happy in same-sex relationships. They were a reference for me. I was present at their wedding in March 2014, at Arpoador. The union of one of them greatest novelists, champion of Ibope, “father” of Odete Roitman, one of the biggest names in decoration in Rio de Janeiro, an artist of extreme good taste,” he continued.