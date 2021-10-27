Gilberto Braga’s widower receives support from famous people and fans after the author’s death · TV News

Widowed by Gilberto Braga (1945-2021), Edgar Moura Brasil received support from famous people and fans after the death of the soap opera author on Tuesday night (26). Admirers of the writer of Vale Tudo (1988) left messages of affection on the architect’s social networks this Wednesday morning (27).

Moura’s last entry on her Instagram profile was posted four weeks ago. In it, Braga’s longtime partner appears alone and in front of a painting by Mona Lisa. “I’m sorry,” wrote humorist Dadá Coelho in the publication’s comments.

“My feelings,” said Lino Villaventura. “Receive my kiss, darling”, dedicated Marcelo Serrado. “My feelings, Edgar! Strength for better days”, wished fan Denis Nunes.

In a publication made on December 31, 2013, the two appear together at the Pont des Arts, a tourist destination for couples in Paris. “Placing the padlock to seal the appointment,” explained the architect in the caption.

Gilberto Braga and Edgar Moura Brasil were only officially married in 2014, after more than 40 years together. The union was celebrated in the couple’s apartment in Arpoador, Rio de Janeiro.

Gilberto Braga’s death

Responsible for successful soap operas such as Escrava Isaura (1976), Vale Tudo, Pátria Minha (1994) and Celebridade (2003), among many other works that made Globo history, Gilberto Braga died after fighting Alzheimer’s syndrome. Since last Friday (23), the playwright was hospitalized because of an infection caused after the perforation of his esophagus.

The writer’s nephew, Bernardo Araújo told the G1 website that his uncle had developed other health problems in recent years, such as hydrocephalus, and also faced spinal and heart surgeries. He still had difficulty walking. Braga would be 76 years old next Monday (1).

Check out Edgar Moura Brasil’s publications with Gilberto Braga: