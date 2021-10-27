Globo ends fight in court and fights against SBT

THE Globe announced on Monday (25) that it ended the legal fight with the Conmebol (South American Football Confederation), the owner of liberators. With that, the broadcaster must join the fight with the SBT by competition.

In a statement, Globo and Conmebol announced an agreement between the parts. With that, the process that was running in the Swiss courts was closed. The lawsuit against the broadcaster was motivated by breach of contract.

Process closed

“Conmebol and Globo reached an agreement and decided to end the arbitration underway in Switzerland due to the termination of the Copa Libertadores rights contract from 2019 to 2022. The understanding reinforces the respect that has always guided the long-standing partnership between the institutions”, the Marinho family network and the entity said in a statement.

The fight in court between Globo and Conmebol began last year. At the time, the Rio channel decided to terminate the Libertadores broadcasting contract. In the process, the governing body of South American football charged a fine of US$ 120 million. At the current price, the value reaches R$ 671 million.

Globo in dispute with SBT

With peace sealed between the parties, the station is now free to enter the dispute for the broadcasting rights of Libertadores and Sul-Americana. Both tournaments are organized by Conmebol. Meetings with interested parties in the competitions should start soon.

The news is bad for SBT. Last year, Silvio Santos’ network guaranteed the broadcast of Libertadores until 2022, but had no competitors to compete in the tournament. The same should not happen when the contract is renewed.

Globo already promises to join the fight to be able to re-broadcast the main competition on the continent as of 2023. The tournament has always been responsible for large audiences and revenue for the channel.

The Rio station also promises to complicate life for the Disney group on pay TV. Until then, alone in the purchase of the rights to broadcast Libertadores on pay TV, the American conglomerate should once again have competition for the business.

On open TV, Globo had to manage as best they could to fill the gap left by the loss of Libertadores’ rights. This year, the network selected The Masked Singer to face the broadcast of the tournament on SBT. The strategy was successful and Silvio Santos’ channel did not threaten the ibope.