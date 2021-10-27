GM announces single shift and production cut at factory in São José dos Campos

Just as Volkswagen did last week, General Motors decided to take measures to avoid further damage caused by the semiconductor supply crisis. The company decided to place 1,100 of the 3,800 employees at the factory located in São José dos Campos, in the interior of São Paulo, on a lay-off regime – when there is no dismissal, but the temporary suspension of the contract.

The Metallurgist Union of the Vale do Paraíba region has not yet confirmed the stoppage and claimed that it is asking for warranty measures from the manufacturer to accept the temporary interruption of contracts. “Right now, we have to fight for the preservation of all jobs and rights for those who stay in the factory and those who leave. Suspension of contracts cannot penalize workers. This is another challenge that we will face at the factory, organized and united”, warned the vice president of the Union, Valmir Mariano.

The workers’ representative wants General Motors to guarantee job stability to the 1,100 employees who will enter into a lay-off regime and, to top it off, to hire 350 employees who currently work as temporary workers and who will have their contracts terminated in November. If the conditions are accepted at the new meeting, scheduled for this Wednesday (27), the stoppage will start in the second week of November and may last between 2 and 5 months.

Image: Disclosure/Chevrolet

S10 will be affected

In the process of introducing the Z71, the new model of the S10 pickup, to the market, Chevrolet, with the adoption of the lay-off, is going to harm precisely the production of this vehicle. After all, the choice of employees who will go into lay-off fell precisely on 50% of the employees responsible for the S10 and Trailblazer production lines.

The plant has 2,200 deployed to these production lines and only half of them will continue working for the next two to five months. Due to this reduction in the workforce, the General Motors plant in São José dos Campos will also undergo alterations and will start operating in a single shift.

The information about the single shift was confirmed for the report of the Canaltech by a GM spokesperson. The assembler, however, did not disclose the number of employees affected or the beginning of the lay-off:

“The automotive industry’s supply chain has been impacted globally by production stoppages during the pandemic and by the faster-than-expected market recovery. This will temporarily affect our production schedule at the São José dos Campos plant and we will have to reduce production to one shift. We are discussing with the local union alternatives to mitigate the impact and protect jobs.”

Source: Metallurgists Union