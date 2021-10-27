God of War for PC is being ported by studio outside Sony

Jetpack Interactive is the company responsible for bringing the game to computers

After it was announced for PC on October 20th, God of War has become one of the most anticipated titles to reach computers. A few days after your announcement, the Sony confirmed that the port is not being done by any studio under the company’s umbrella.

Many even believed that the Nixxes, developer that was acquired by Sony this year I would be in charge of this version of God of War, but the person chosen by the Sony is the studio Jetpack Interactive.

THE Jetpack Interactive is a company located in Vancouver Canada and who has already been involved with some big projects of other companies, she has worked with Bandai Namco in the version for the steam in dark souls, was present in the development of NBA Live 14, NBA Live 15 and NBA Live 16 gives Electronic Arts, Besides Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare II also from AND THE, she performed the port of Orcs Must Die of PRAÇA to PS4 and currently has an internal project called Project X.

It was expected that the Sony would leave the port work for PRAÇA in the hand of another company, mainly on account of the Santa Monica Studios, company that develops the franchise God of War, be busy with the latest settings for God of War Ragnarok, title that will be exclusive to Playstation 4 and PlayStation 5.



Despite being an outsourced studio, the Santa Monica Studios is closely following the work carried out by Jetpack Interactive, so that the PC version doesn’t suffer with problems the same happened with the previous PC releases, which didn’t arrive with a quality comparable to the consoles, mainly because it is one of the main franchises of the company and has become the best-selling title in pre-order on Steam in less than 24 hours.

God of War will be released to PRAÇA in January 14, 2022 is on pre-sale for R$199.90 at steam and on Epic Games Store.

Fans are opening complaints on Complain Here for the release of God of War on PC

Sony announced yesterday (20) that the game will be released on January 14 via Steam and Epic Games Store



