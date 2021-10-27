God of War is not being ported to PC by Santa Monica Studio

The PC version of God of War is not being carried by the Santa Monica Studio team. The information was revealed to the Ars Technica website.

According to the publication, the 2018 game port that arrives next year to the Steam catalog is under the tutelage of Jetpack Interactive, a studio based in Vancouver, Canada. The Santa Monica team, whose headquarters are located in California, USA, is just overseeing the work.

According to the site, Jetpack is specialized in ports and acted in the conversion to Steam from dark souls, in addition to having also worked on games from the series NBA of Electronic Arts and in Plants vs. Zombies: Garden Warfare II.

Although he has a history of working with Sony, so Orcs Must Die! Unchained for PlayStation 4, the company’s decision to opt for the Jetpack Interactive team in the port of God of War it’s kind of weird. After all, the gaming giant owns Nixxes Software, a team acquired precisely to adapt PlayStation games to computers.

In a recent interview with Famitsu, the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment reinforced the studio’s role. According to Jim Ryan, his company would be very happy to be able to offer PlayStation games for PC gamers, and is still looking forward to the opportunity to work with Nixxes on computer ports.

Anyway, Sony’s partnership with Jetpack Interactive could be even bigger, encompassing not just the GoW from 2018. According to the LinkedIn profile of Warren Lee, one of the studio’s employees, the collaboration could also extend to the game’s sequel. On the page, the programmer claims to have worked on God of War Ragnarok, which is scheduled for release in 2022.