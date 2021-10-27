God of War on PC increases PS Brasil hits by 370% on Reclame Aqui

Last week, Sony announced the release of God of War for PC, which made many players outraged by this revelation to register their complaints on Reclame Aqui. This week, the site’s own system revealed an increase of more than 370% in the number of hits on the official PlayStation Brasil page.

According to the information disclosed, Instituto Reclame Aqui kept an eye on the evolution of consumer complaints and the impact of this action on the Official PlayStation Brasil page within Reclame Aqui, and the result was a total of 23,800 hits in one only day. For comparison purposes, between October 11th and 17th there were 196 complaints and 12,315 hits, and in the following week (when the computer game was announced), these numbers jumped to 258 complaints and 58,365 hits.

(Source: Complain Here/Reproduction)Source: Complain Here

community felt cheated

In many of the complaints on the site, users report that it is a kind of betrayal to buy a game with a “Only PlayStation” label and see it arriving on another platform later.

“I bought the game God of War, and in the same says it is exclusive to PS4, however, it will come out for the Steam Platform. I use the Playstation/Sony brand because of their exclusive games, but now games are no longer exclusive. However on the game box and trailers, the brand claims to be exclusive. I feel very hurt by this, as it is a false advertisement!!!”, says the message of a resident of São Paulo in Reclame Aqui.

“I was totally dissatisfied with this news of the game’s departure God of War for PC. I already had a PC, and I invested in Sony’s console just for the exclusive games. i feel totally [Editado pelo Reclame Aqui] with this totally misleading advertisement, if I knew that the game wasn’t going to be exclusive and was going to make it to the PC, I wouldn’t have bought the console. I’m waiting to know what measures you will take, and depending on the case, I will file a lawsuit against the company.”, commented another player from Rio de Janeiro.

With or without the complaints, God of War will be released for PC in January 2022, at a date to be confirmed by Sony.