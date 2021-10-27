Goiás cancels tickets for Botafogo fans to match (!)

In yet another attitude without any kind of common sense, the board of Goiás decided to cancel tickets for fans of Botafogo for this Tuesday’s game, at 9:30 pm, by Serie B, at Serrinha Stadium. The information is from Pedro Dep, from the Visiting Sector.

Goiás alleges in the communiqué sent to Botafoguenses that they bought tickets that they are “famously fan of Botafogo de Futebol e Regatas“. In addition, the club from Goiás says that Alvinegro did not request the charge of 10% of the tickets it would have been entitled to, which it should have done at least three days in advance.

For the match, Goiás claimed logistical issues to veto the presence of visiting fans, increased its number of security guards and did not relent after the contacts of Botafogo, which promised to take the case to the competent bodies.

The board of Goiás is canceling the admission of some Botafogo residents that they were able to identify. The Esmeraldian club claims that Botafogo did not request the 10% charge for the visiting fans and the game is a single crowd. Three things: pic.twitter.com/NtQoNEFLed — Visiting Sector – Pedro Dep (@visiting sector) October 26, 2021