Goiás draws with Botafogo, who loses chance to take the lead in Serie B – 10/26/2021

In a highly disputed game at the Hailé Pinheiro stadium, in Goiânia (GO), Goiás and Botafogo tied 1-1 for the 32nd round of Serie B. With the result, Alvinegro lost the opportunity to take the lead in the competition, as more soon Coritiba had also been in the 1 to 1 with the CRB.

Esmeraldino, on the other hand, reached 54 points and provisionally took third place, overtaking Avaí, who has 53 and faces Operário next Friday (29). On the other hand, you can see Vasco get closer and stay within three points if they win the CSA in São Januário (RJ) on the same day.

The goals of today’s match were scored by Hugo, for Goiás, and Joel Carli, for Botafogo.

Who did well – Fellipe Bastos

The defensive midfielder of Goiás did well in the boats in marking and also offered good passes and launches to the attackers.

Who was wrong – Warley

The Botafogo player ended up causing a big mess early in the match that resulted in Goiás’ goal. After receiving the ball inside the area, he tried to give a pass, didn’t see Hugo approaching and gave a “presentation” to the Esmeraldian athlete , who anticipated goalkeeper Diego Loureiro and opened the scoring.

Chay leaves the game crying

Highlight of the match so far with an assist and good plays, Chay left the field crying in the 20th minute of the second half after suffering a tough challenge from Caio. According to doctors from Botafogo to Sportv, the midfielder felt pain in both ankles.

Chay is one of the most important pieces of Botafogo this season.

Performance of Goiás

Image: Heber Gomes/AGIF

Goiás had a great volume of game in the first half, mainly in aerial balls, where they lost good opportunities. Defensively, however, the team gave space, as in Joel Carli’s goal for Botafogo.

Botafogo’s performance

Image: Heber Gomes/AGIF

Botafogo chose to exploit the counterattacks, but had difficulties in finding the last pass. Chay’s departure due to injury made it even more difficult to create the plays.

game timeline

Goiás opened the scoring after four minutes of the first half with Hugo. Botafogo tied at 10 minutes of the first half with Joel Carli.

Veto to visiting fans leaves Botafogo in a scolding

Even with CBF’s authorization for sales to visiting fans in competitions governed by the entity, Goiás decided not to sell tickets to the alvinegros. The Esmeraldino claimed adaptations to the Haile Pinheiro stadium for the protocols for combating the coronavirus.

Botafogo, however, did not like the situation at all and, in an official note, classified the attitude as “disrespect” and promised to trigger the competent bodies.

Goiás fans welcome the team

Before the ball rolled, Goiás fans made a big reception to the team on the outskirts of the Haile Pinheiro stadium, entitled to a “street of fire”, when the fans use flags.

That final chain of Botafogo

DATASHEET

GOIÁS 1 X 1 BOTAFOGO

Local: Haile Pinheiro, in Goiânia (GO)

Hour: 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Competition: 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship

Referee: Anderson Daronco – RS/Fifa

Assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves – RS / FIFA and Michael Stanislau – RS / CBF

VAR: Rodolpho Toski Marques – PR/Fifa

Yellow cards: Caio, Rezende (GOI); Luiz Henrique (BOT)

Red cards: None

Goals: Hugo, at 4 minutes of the first half (GOI); Joel Carli, at 10 minutes of the first half (BOT)

Goiás: Thaddaeus; Diego, David Duarte, Reynaldo and Hugo; Caio Vinícius (Rezende), Fellipe Bastos, Luan Dias (Dadá Belmonte) and Elvis; Alef Manga (Pedro Bahia) and Nicolas (Welliton). Technician: Marcelo Cabo.

Botafogo: Diego Loureiro; Daniel Borges, Carli, Kanu, Hugo (Carlinhos); Barreto (Luis Oyama), Pedro Castro, Chay (Marco Antônio); Warley (Luiz Henrique), Diego Gonçalves and Rafael Navarro (Rafael Moura). Technician Enderson Moreira.