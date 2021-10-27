Governor asks permission for a fifteen-day absence – 10/27/2021 – News

The governor of Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra (PT), is asking the Legislative Assembly for authorization to step down from office, due to a 15-day international trip to Europe. The Chief Executive will participate in an official mission between the 1st and 12th of November of the 26th United Nations Conference, in Glasgow, Scotland, invited by the organization as the country’s sole governor.

FILE Fátima Bezerra should temporarily transfer the government to vice

Governor Fátima Bezerra should transmit the position to vice-governor Antenor Roberto de Medeiros (PC do B) and informed, in the message sent to the Assembly on the 22nd, that on November 3rd and 4th she will speak at the UN Conference about the theme “Gender, Democracy and Clean Energy”, presenting “the actions taken within the State on the theme of green energy and potentialities of Rio Grande do Norte to world entrepreneurs and authorities”. Expenses relating to Fatima’s participation in Glasgow will be paid by the UN.

Between the 5th and 14th of next month, the governor will be in Copenhagen, capital of Denmark and Oslo, capital of Norway, “for a series of meetings between Danish and Norwegian authorities and interlocutors to discuss advances in the implementation of renewable energies in the country, notably in Rio Grande do Norte, which currently has the largest wind energy park in Brazil”.

According to the governor, such initiatives “of paramount importance for the State are in line with political and economic initiatives, which are being undertaken and adopted to obtain positive results in our economy, fulfilling the role of improving the lives of potiguares”.

In 2019, Fátima Bezerra made her first trip abroad, where she spent 18 days. Between mid-November and early December, the governor was in China, at the invitation of the Chinese government, in the cities of Beijing and Lisbon, in Portugal. He also visited Paris (France), Rome (Italy) and Berlin (Germany).