Governor of Bahia announces increase in stadium audience capacity to 50% of the total | ba

The presence of the public in Bahian stadiums will increase. This Tuesday, the governor of Bahia, Rui Costa, stated that he is going to publish a new decree with an increase in authorization. The idea, from now on, is to allow the presence of 50% of the stadiums’ total capacity.
The public in Bahia stadiums was released on October 8th. By decree, the presence of 30% of the total capacity was allowed. According to the governor, the expansion is possible given the current scenario of covid-19 in the state. The requirement for full immunization to gain access to the stadiums will continue.
Bahia fans return to Arena Fonte Nova, in the match against Palmeiras — Photo: Felipe Oliveira/EC Bahia
Both Bahia and Vitória already had the opportunity to act with their fans in the stands. The next appointment in Salvador is this Wednesday, when the Tricolor receives Ceará. Vitória, on the other hand, will only play in Barradão on November 2, against CSA.
Fans were present at Barradão for the match against Brasil de Pelotas — Photo: Tiago Reis