Graciele Lacerda tells all about the alleged fight with Zezé Di Camargo’s daughters

the fitness muse Graciele Lacerda decided to tell the whole truth about a rumor. the singer’s bride Zeze di Camargo revealed if he really carried out a fight with the daughters of the country singer. In an exclusive interview to the newspaper O Dia, the influencer assured that she has a good relationship with the heirs of her beloved.

“Our relationship is very respectful and we get along very well.“, lost Graciele, without giving much details about the relationship he has with Zezé’s family. At another point, she talked about her expectation of being a mother, as she is undergoing treatment to become pregnant.

new mom

The influencer said she intends to share some moments of the Mom phase with fans, but also wants to go offline for a while. “No doubt I will share a little bit about this phase with my followers, but just as I do today with my private life, I’ll also allow myself to enjoy a little of this stage off”, he explained.

In another moment, Graciele Lacerda spoke about the changes in her body due to the treatment. And she guaranteed that she can handle it calmly. “In a very natural way. I know it’s a phase, that soon I’ll have my goal achieved and then I just need to stay focused. I’m a well-disciplined person and I have no difficulty in having a diet and exercise routine,” he said.

Pregnancy

Still talking about Lacerta, it’s worth remembering that she talked about her difficulty getting pregnant with fans. On social networks, she was asked about the reason for not getting pregnant in a natural way. “You can’t get pregnant ‘normal’, can you? Why?”, asked a fan, which was answered.

The fitness muse spoke again that she and Zezé Di Camargo resorted to treatment because the countryman had a vasectomy a few years ago. “The Mill [Zezé] is vasectomized. That’s why I collect eggs, and he makes a drive where the sperm fertilizes the egg so that it becomes a blastocyst (baby) and then puts it in the uterus”, said the famous woman.

“Until I was 38 years old I didn’t think about having children. After a conversation Zezé had with me about our life being already underway, about several projects we had together, including our house, coming to fruition, I thought again. From then onwards, a desire was awakened, and together we decided to start treatment so that I could get pregnant”, said Graciele in a recent interview with Quem.