Grêmio fans lose patience with Vagner Mancini

Not even the most pessimistic gremista could believe that his team would have such a sudden drop in performance from the first to the second half. After 45 minutes of Grêmio’s good performance, Vagner Mancini made substitutions that few understood, resulting in a terrible second half, where Tricolor was completely dominated.

The great villain of Grêmio was not Paulo Miranda

Completely unexpected result could change Grêmio’s future in Brasileirão

With the substitutions completely wrong in the second half, Grêmio came under attack and was dominated physically and psychologically. It was clear that the guild’s team was in no condition to turn that game around.

Vagner Mancini Wrong Substitutions

One of the most questioned points was the choice of the coach to remove Jean Pyerre and Douglas Costa, to make room for Ferreira and Borja. The changes did not have the expected effect and because of that, the team was completely dominated. Mancini tried to explain his choices during the press conference.

“The intention was to populate the area so that we had better conditions to finish, with two top scorer players. As soon as the proposal didn’t work out, I removed Diego”, said the Grêmio coach.

In addition, Mancini was detonated for returning to give space to defender Paulo Miranda, a player who had a performance that bordered on zero. As expected, the gremistas did not forgive and detonated the coach.

Vagner Mancini matou o time do #Grêmio com as substituições do segundo tempo. ESCANCAROU o meio-campo. — Lucas Mello (de 🏡) (@smellolucas) October 26, 2021 perfect substitutions, Vagner Mancini drank all the cachaça, Alisson and Diego Souza are pathetic. #Guild — RABBIT🇪🇪 (@diegocomenta2) October 26, 2021 My friend, whoever thought that Vagner Mancini would be the citizen capable of saving us is a lunatic. A clown!

Look at the lineup! Look at the replacements! What a pathetic thing!

Series B is reality. — Iuri Kist (@IuriKist) October 26, 2021 A derrota de hoje passa pelos erros de Mancini: 🇪🇪Escalou mal, Paulo Miranda já provou que não pode fardar

🇪🇪Deixou três marcadores pendurados

🇪🇪Mexeu tarde e errado (Luiz Fernando?)

🇪🇪Diego Souza um a menos, muito tempo em campo

🇪🇪Alisson (mal) até o final, precisando vencer — 𝗕 𝗘 𝗥 𝗡 𝗔 🇪🇪🏆🏆🏆🇪🇪 (@bernapoa2) October 26, 2021

Next weekend, Grêmio will match forces with Palmeiras, in a game that takes place at the Arena.

Extremely pressured because of the defeat to Atlético-GO, the expectation that the atmosphere in the arena will be heavy, where the fans present at the stadium promise to support, however, if the team returns to another bad performance, the support will turn into charges.

Anyway, did you like the news?

So, subscribe to YouTube and follow us on our social networks like the TikTok, Twitter, O Instagram it’s the Facebook. So, you can follow all the news about our Immortal Tricolor.

Image: Carlos Costa / Futura Press