GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition requires data download in physical version for Switch • Eurogamer.pt

The physical version of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch will not include all of the contents on the cartridge and will require additional data downloads.

According to information provided by Target to its customers, the game will require the download of additional data and although more concrete information is not yet available, everything indicates that this is the definitive version of Vice City.

The eShop reports that GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will take up 22GB of space on your storage, but Vice City’s information indicates that it will need to be downloaded separately.

GTA 3 will take up 2.2GB, GTA San Andreas will take up 10.8GB and Vice City only 119MB, according to information provided by Rockstar in the eShop. However, you’ll need to download 6.5GB to play Vice City, which suggests it’s pretty much the entire game.

Since even the digital version of GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition will require a separate download to play Vice City, it is suggested that the same will apply to the physical version and Vice City will not be on the cartridge.