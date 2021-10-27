GTA Trilogy does not include remastered versions of Vice or Liberty City Stories

Even though it’s called the “definitive edition”, the collection won’t be as complete as many imagined, as it won’t include anything beyond the base games, not even remasters of GTA Vice and Liberty City Stories.

A few days ago, Rockstar finally confirmed the release of the compilation Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition, which compiles the games GTA 3, San Andreas and Vice City and although the video with the preview of the remasters has divided the opinion of fans , there is no doubt that another sales success could be on the way.

Considering that GTA: Liberty City Stories is a prelude to GTA III, starring the same city and many of the game’s characters, including protagonist Antonio “Toni” Cipriani, many would like a remastered version to be included in the compilation, but unfortunately that won’t happen.

The same goes for GTA: Vice City Stories, where we play as Victor “Vic” Vanc, brother of Lance Vance, an important Vice City character, and explore the recreation of Miami before the main game events.

So, we can only hope that Rockstar will release a DLC with the remastered versions of these two games or, as a last resort, a new compilation with them.

Do you think these two games should have been included in Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition?