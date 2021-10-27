GTA Trilogy: Rockstar removes Confederate flag from game

Rockstar appears to have decided to remove the Confederate States flag from Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition. A character from GTA Vice City he sported on his shirt the symbol considered racist in the original 2002 game.

The subject was posted by a Reddit user on Friday (22). He has published the old and current photo of Phil Cassidy, a veteran war character who appears in several titles in the franchise. In place of the flag, the developers placed a shirt with a skull symbol.

“Phil Cassidy’s shirt was altered to remove the Confederate flag — in a trilogy that laughs at political correctness, what else have they altered to please modern audiences? Radio announcements/discussions? Character dialogue? Objectives?”, asked user Chazza354 in the post.

The subject generated discussion in the forum itself, and many people raised several different hypotheses for Rockstar’s decision regarding Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition. One of the possibilities raised was that the symbol was only removed from the trailer, and may still be present in the final version.

“I don’t like the Confederate battle flag in real life, but I’m against removing it from games. The goal of showing him in the game was to be satirical, parodying and making fun of the rednecks. One of the best ways to criticize bad people is through parody and comedy,” said another Reddit user in one of the post’s most liked comments.

The Confederate States flag is controversial because it was used by the southern states of the United States (USA) during the Civil War, between 1861 and 1865. The southern states defended, among other things, the maintenance of slavery in the country. The symbol has been banned or banned in many places, including US Army installations.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy — The Definitive Edition will be released on November 11th for PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch and PC consoles. In 2022, the title will gain a mobile version.