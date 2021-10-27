Guedes calls Marcos Pontes a donkey and wonders what he’s doing in government, says the newspaper





Economy Minister Paulo Guedes would have called his colleague Marcos Pontes, head of Science and Technology, a donkey, in addition to wondering what he was doing in the government. The information is from the newspaper Folha de São Paulo.

According to the publication, the phrases were said during a meeting with members of the Chamber’s Science and Technology commission, who are trying to recover the 600 million reais in resources withdrawn from the ministry in the area.

At the meeting, Guedes would have said that there is a lot of incompetence in the management of public money and that ministers do not execute the resources that are available.

It was in this context that Guedes criticized Pontes, Rogério Marinho (Regional Development) and Onyx Lorenzoni (Work). According to the newspaper, the head of Economy did not mention the name of the Minister of Science and Technology. He referred to him only as an astronaut, implying that his colleague lives in space.

Loading…

Answer our survey and help us understand what our readers expect from CartaCapital