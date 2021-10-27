Gui Araujo breaks the rule, and the web asks for the annulment of the flame’s power · TV News

Gui Araujo broke the main rule of the lamp in A Fazenda 13 during the formation of the garden on Tuesday night (26). The former MTV gave his opinion on the powers that came in flames this week before Dynho Alves could open his. On social networks, Internet users began to ask for the cancellation of the red power.

By the rules enforced by Adriane Galisteu every Tuesday, the owners of powers cannot open their mouths while they are reading and cannot say anything about the commands to other pedestrians. The presenter even asks that whoever is next to the owner of the lamp turn to the other side so as not to run the risk of reading.

During the last interval, moments before Dynho read his power, William complained about the commands of the flames. “It’s no use that power, it’s no fucking use. I’ve had to wear this necklace all week for nothing,” grumbled Anitta’s ex-boyfriend.

As not even Dynho himself knew of his power, which was to change the veto of the farmers to the Farmer’s Test, the ex-MTV ended up implying that the red flame could not change anything in the formation of the farm. The yellow flame, which he chose, had already been opened.

Last year, Biel had his flame power nullified after saying he could help Tays Reis with him during one of the breaks. The next day, Marcos Mion went live on PlayPlus to put out the singer’s flame, which made the formation of the garden completely change.

