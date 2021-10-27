‘Gui Araujo is a donkey, he broke the rule and must be punished’

The audience of “A Fazenda 13” (Record TV) is angry on social networks with Gui Araujo, who broke the main rule of the lamp in the formation of this week’s farm. The pawn gave his opinion about the powers before he could talk about it, as determined by the rules valid in the reality show since its previous editions.

He, at one point during the vote, was indignant with the lack of relevance of the power he had and said: ‘This power is useless, I had to wear this necklace all week for nothing.’ This is serious. Gui Araujo needs to be expelled. Chico Barney, Splash columnist and host of “Splash Show”

Gui Araujo is a donkey. He had the power to increase the vote weight of someone who had already been voted and increased the vote weight of Solange, who tied with Rico. If it didn’t do any good, it was because of his lack of strategy. These powers have been the same for years. If Biel was punished last year, Gui should be punished this year. Aline Ramos, columnist for Splash

‘Splash Show’

