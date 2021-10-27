Guild can escape from the second league even if he doesn’t score 42 points

For some time now we have been saying that it is necessary to add 42 points to escape relegation. With 26 points so far, the team would have to add another 16, which is equivalent to about 44% of the 36 points still available. But, it may not be necessary all that.

In recent years, Ceará has escaped relegation with 39 points in 2019, when Cruzeiro was relegated to second and was unable to return. It was the lowest score, surpassing the 2014 Palmeiras, which had survived with 40 points – that would be the second relegation in 3 years, as they fell in 2012.

And it can even be less than that, there is nothing that guarantees 42 points for not falling. Until some time ago, it was very common to hear that with 45 points no team was relegated. However, there was already a team that fell doing this amount, it was Coritiba in 2009.

In Premiere League 2020-21, where only the last three were relegated and the first placed scores much more than in Brasileirão, the 16th place, which was in the elite, had 41 points, the previous year West Ham had 39, in the same position.

Guild can escape with less than 42 points

If you score less than 39 points, it is almost certain that the team will be relegated, so there are still 13 more to go. In addition, it is necessary to hope that the group below continues to lose games and draw each other.

The last round was a great example, only Bahia won, and it was against Chapecoense, which is already virtually relegated. So, if the teams fighting relegation lose more points, the Immortal could even get away with less than 42.

