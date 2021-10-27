Halloween: Father tries to scare son but is surprised with a hug | World

With the arrival of Halloween in the United States, more and more images of tricks and scares spread on social networks, and it would be no different with this “cute attack” registered in Missouri.
A video that went viral last week shows a father trying to scare his 4-year-old son when he is surprised by a hug from little Korbyn.
Dressed as a cowboy, he was participating in a photo shoot when his father suddenly appears dressed as Michael Myers – the great villain of the “Halloween” movie franchise.
A child is not scared of his father dressed as a monster on Halloween in the USA — Photo: Reproduction/TikTok
A child is not scared of his father dressed as a monster on Halloween in the USA — Photo: Reproduction/TikTok
But what happens next is surprising. Instead of running away, scared, at the approach of the monstrous figure, Korbyn opens his arms and asks for a hug.
The monster, of course, returned the affection.
In an interview with the Today program, on the American broadcaster NBC, Korbyn’s mother – who knew about the prank and recorded everything – said that her son loves horror movies.
“I was recording because I wanted to keep his reaction,” said Amber Patrick. “He always said he liked Michael, but I didn’t know what he would do when he found him.”

She said that she thought he would just say, “Look, Michael, play here!”, but that she was surprised by the boy’s kind hug.
“I was all melted down because he’s really the most loving boy I’ve ever met,” said the doting mother.
But she said that despite the child’s reaction to the “monster”, he knows very well that he shouldn’t do the same with strangers, and that he was only calm in that way because he was accompanied.
“I asked him the other day what he has to do when a stranger asks to join him,” his mother said. “And he said, ‘I’m supposed to say I have Covid and start coughing.’