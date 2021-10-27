Hazard leaves the bench, scores twice and guarantees victory in the German Cup

Thorgan Hazard, brother of the Real Madrid player, came off the bench and scored both goals in Borussia’s victory over Germany’s second division Ingolstadt

One of the main teams in German football, the Borussia Dortmund had work to advance in the german cup. receiving the Ingolstadt, Bundesliga second division lantern, the auregro team was dominant, but suffered to win 2-0.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

Acting with a mixed team and without its main striker, since Erling Haaland is injured, Borussia had to ‘appeal’ to beat Ingolstadt. The visiting team held the tie until Thorgan Hazard came off the bench in the second half and scored both goals match.

With the result, Dortmund’s team eliminates Ingolstadt and is in the round of 16 of the German Cup. Marco Rose’s team opponent will be known in a draw at the end of October, while the game will only be in January 2022.

hitting the beam

Dominant in the match, Borussia hit the crossbar twice before swinging the net. In the first half, Jude Bellingham submitted from outside the area and hit the crossbar. In the final stage, Steffen Tigges headed and also stamped the bar. the defender Hummels even had a goal disallowed in the first step

Hazard changes the game

After 71 minutes of affliction, Dortmund’s team finally opened the scoring with Thorgan Hazard. the belgian, who had just left the bank together with Marco Reus, received from Brandt in the area and only had the job to complete for the goal.

Shortly thereafter, on 36 minutes, Hazard ended any possibility of a surprise at Signal Iduna Park. The shirt 10 received a cross from Brandt and was ahead of the marker to finish and close the score of the match 2-0.

absolute domain

Even with the difficulty to score goals, Borussia was not threatened at any time. The home team ended the match with incredible 84% ball possession and finished 18 times (5 right) against Ingolstadt’s goal, which kicked only 3 balls and didn’t hit any.

upcoming games

Following the Bayern leader, the Bayern Munchen back to the field next time saturday (30), when he receives the Colony for the 10th round of the german championship.

Meanwhile, Ingolstadt play again next Sunday (31), when they receive the runner-up Jahn Regensburg trying to get out of the lantern of the second division of Germany.

Datasheet

GOALS: Thorgan Hazard (2) (Borussia Dortmund)

BORUSSIA DORTMUND: Hitz; Meunier (Hazard), Pongracic, Hummels (Akanji) and Wolf (Knauff); Can, Witzel, Brandt (Passlack) and Bellingham; Reinier and Tigges (Reus). Technician: Marco Rose

INGOLSTADT: Buntic; Röseler, Antonitsch and Keller; Pressinger, Heinloth, Röhl, Linsmayer (Neuberger) and Gaus; Stendera (Kutschke) and Kaya (Bilbija). Technician: André Schubert