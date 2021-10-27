Heinze calls indictment ‘absurd’ in Covid’s CPI report | Rio Grande do Sul

At g1, the politician from Rio Grande do Sul said he will print 284 searches which claims to prove their ideas, such as the defense of chloroquine and the so-called “early treatment” of patients with Covid (already scientifically proven to be ineffective against the coronavirus), and deliver it to the CPI. These studies are in a parallel report made by the parliamentarian.

“Nonsense. I have the right to speak. I’m not just talking, I’m proving,” he said.

‘This lie kills’, says microbiologist to the CPI on chloroquine

Studies show that drugs like hydroxychloroquine/chloroquine, ivermectin and azithromycin, included in the so-called “Covid kit”, do not have proven scientific efficacy against Covid. The World Health Organization (WHO), the Ministry of Health and professional associations such as the Brazilian Medical Association are against the use of these drugs in the care of patients with coronaviruses.

Victims of Denial: Deaths Caused by Misinformation in the Covid-19 Pandemic

By being included in the list, Heinze becomes the 81st indicted, along with 78 other people and two companies. In justifying the indictment of the senator, Renan Calheiros stated that his colleague was a repeat offender in the presentation of false information.

“For the way in which, despite the warnings, Senator Heinze relapsed here every day, presenting false studies, soon denied by science, and the way he incited the crime at all times, I wanted in this last session, to give yours a gift Your Excellency will be the 81st indictee of this CPI,” said Renan.

Covid’s CPI: Next Steps and Possible Punishments

Senator Alessandro Vieira, elected by Sergipe, but born in RS, noted that Heinze’s opinions reverberate among the electorate in Rio Grande do Sul. See video below.

Data presented by Heinze to Covid’s CPI are false, says Alessandro Vieira

The congressman rebutted the comment, saying he was not “spreading fake news“. When asked whether he believes the list of indictees will be accepted by the CPI, Luis Carlos Heinze stated that “the decision is theirs”, referring to the other senators who are members of the commission.

“It’s absurd, but I’ll defend myself,” he commented to g1.

Luis Carlos Heinze took up a vacancy on Covid’s CPI after the appointment of the incumbent, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), as minister of the Civil House in the government of Jair Bolsonaro (no party). In the commission’s sessions, the senator from RS demonstrated his alignment with the government, defending the agenda of the Palácio do Planalto in the fight against the pandemic.

In addition to defending chloroquine, Heinze held other positions considered wrong by science. The PP senator raised doubts, for example, about the origin of the new coronavirus and stated that the CPI ignored indications that the proliferation of Covid-19 could be associated with an alleged “biological terrorism”.

2 of 2 Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ); Senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS). — Photo: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency Flávio Bolsonaro (Republicans-RJ); Senator Luis Carlos Heinze (PP-RS). — Photo: Jefferson Rudy/Senate Agency

Luis Carlos Heinze is 70 years old and was born in Candelária, a city in the Vale do Rio Parto, 180 km from Porto Alegre. Mayor of São Borja, in the Northwest of RS, between 1993 and 1996, the politician was a federal deputy between 1999 and 2019.

A video of the then deputy, recorded in 2013, reverberated on social media in 2014. In a speech to supporters, Henize said that the government of President Dilma Rousseff (PT) had “nested quilombolas, Indians, gays, lesbians, everything that is no good “. See video below.

Heinze was elected senator from Rio Grande do Sul in 2018, with 2.3 million votes (almost 22%).

Before that dispute, the politician was launched a pre-candidate for the government of Rio Grande do Sul by the PP. The candidacy was abandoned after the party announced its support for Eduardo Leite (PSDB), who ended up being elected. For 2022, the PP once again launched the senator as a pre-candidate for the government of RS.